A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
Businesses and schools in San Francisco and the Bay Area are closing up shop for the day in preparation for Wednesday's atmospheric river, which will bring high winds and heavy rain to the region.
Here is a roundup of the announced closures so far.
South San Francisco Unified School District
The South San Francisco Unified School District announced that school would be closed Thursday. After-school sports and extracurriculars will also be cancelled Wednesday.
SSFUSD officials are encouraging parents and guardians to pick up their children as close to dismissal time as possible so that they aren't on the roads when the storm hits.
Class is expected to resume Friday.
South San Francisco libraries
Due to project high winds and heavy rain, South San Francisco's Main and Grand libraries will close at 5 p.m. today.
The libraries are scheduled to reopen tomorrow at their usual times.
San Francisco Zoo
The zoo announced on Twitter that it will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Bay Area Apple Stores
All Apple Stores in the Bay Area will close by 3 p.m. today due to the incoming storm.
Presidio Tunnel Tops
Due to inclement weather, the weekly Presidio Pop Up, which brings Bay area mobile food businesses to the park, will be closed all day Wednesday and Thursday.
Food vendors return to the park on Friday.
San Francisco Recreation and Park Department
The department's recreation centers and pools will remain open until 6 p.m. and after-school programs will continue to serve families today.
Programing and classes scheduled for 1 p.m. or later are cancelled due to the storm. The Golden Gate Park Senior Center also closed at 1 p.m.
S.F. Arts Commission
The San Francisco Arts Commission's Main Gallery will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecasted severe weather. The SFAC encourages its patrons to stay home and stay safe.
Multiple restaurants
As first reported by Eater SF, a few restaurants in The City will be closing up shop for the day.
The Rite Spot, located at Folsom and 17th streets, announced on Instagram that it would be closed Wednesday to "prepare and recover from the next coming storm."
Cafe Suspiro, located near Folsom and 9th streets, also closed operations today to "err on the side of caution during the storm," according to a story posted on the restaurant's Instagram.
The Mission's Handroll Project will also be "closed for the safety of our team and guests," according to the restaurant's Instagram.
South of Market Child Care, Inc
Citing inclement weather, SOMACC's schools and offices will be closed all day, Jan. 4.
San Francisco Botanical Garden
The Botanical Garden and Japanese Tea Garden will be closed all day due to extreme weather. However the Conservatory of Flowers will be open to the public. Should you have any questions, email info@sfbg.org.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.