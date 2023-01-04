Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding

A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days. 

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Businesses and schools in San Francisco and the Bay Area are closing up shop for the day in preparation for Wednesday's atmospheric river, which will bring high winds and heavy rain to the region. 

Here is a roundup of the announced closures so far. 

