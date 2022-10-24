SILICON VALLEY TOWNHOUSES

Hedges and a gate along a property in Atherton, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2022. Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home, not pictured here,  after cadaver dogs detected there might be. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

 JIM WILSON

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be.

The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.