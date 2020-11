At least one person is dead following a traffic crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 80 near Treasure Island, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash, which was on the Bay Bridge, was reported at about 1:40 p.m.

Traffic was affected for at least an hour as one or more lanes was closed due to the crash.

