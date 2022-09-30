A committee of the Board of Supervisors called for a swift cleanup of the Hunters Point Shipyard on Thursday, redoubling demands made earlier this month that the 936-acre Superfund site on The City’s southeastern shoreline be fully remediated of toxic and radioactive materials after years of delay, fraud and what many deem as gross mismanagement of the former naval base.
The hearings came in response to a Civil Grand Jury report that exposed new risks to the site posed by sea level rise, which could cause groundwater to push long-buried chemicals to the surface, unleashing a “toxic soup” of contaminants into the surrounding neighborhood.
“People are getting exposed, toxic exposure,” said Arieann Harrison, founder of the Marie Harrison Community Foundation, an environmental justice nonprofit, at Thursday’s hearing. “We have been carrying around as much evidence as you need in our bodies.”
After years of bringing attention to the site’s environmental problems with little result, residents’ concerns may finally be taken seriously at City Hall. Notably, District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton proposed that San Francisco could refuse to take back land from the Navy if parcels are not fully remediated.
While this could complicate the future of the largest redevelopment project in San Francisco’s history, which is slated to include over 10,000 new homes, Walton was forceful at Thursday’s hearing when he said, “This has nothing to do with the housing.”
“The No. 1 goal for the shipyard has to be and should be 100% complete cleanup,” Walton said at a hearing earlier this month. While the Navy is in charge of the cleanup, he said, “We do have a say in determining whether or not any land is transferred to the City and County of San Francisco. Without a 100% cleanup, that land transfer does not take place.”
The Navy operated the Hunters Point Shipyard as a repair and maintenance facility between 1940 and 1974 — and as the atomic age settled in, the Navy also used the area to establish a radiological laboratory to study the effects of radiation and nuclear weapons. Reports show that workers sandblasted ships to remove radioactive materials during this period, and hundreds of thousands of gallons of radioactive fuel were burned on site.
Though it’s impossible to know the scope of radioactive or toxic contamination, notes Daniel Hirsch, president of the nonprofit watchdog group Committee to Bridge the Gap, the Navy has acknowledged that the migration of toxic materials was possible within the area and that groundwater beneath the site had also potentially been contaminated.
Now, climate change is adding even more complexity to an already thorny issue. The Civil Grand Jury report found that San Francisco is ill-prepared to address the looming impacts of a warming world, including sea level rise, at the shipyard. Because the site is overseen by an intricate web of federal, state and city agencies, the report recommended that The City fund an independent study of rising groundwater risks and install a permanent body to oversee decisions about the cleanup.
Supervisors expressed strong support for conducting such a study, but noted Mayor London Breed was ultimately responsible for authorizing such an undertaking.
It remains unclear how the mayor will respond to the increasing pressure to act. Thus far, Breed has been largely dismissive of the findings and recommendations in the Civil Grand Jury report, saying that the Navy and EPA’s oversight and remediation efforts were sufficient, despite much distrust from residents and environmental justice advocates.
“While we agree that the cleanup process is complex and often technical and that climate change will continue to affect San Francisco in many ways, overall, we disagree partially or wholly with many of the (grand jury’s) findings and recommendations in the report,” Breed said in August.
Still, environmental justice advocates and residents have welcomed the committee’s support for increasing independent oversight of the shipyard.
“We think this is a significant victory,” said Bradley Angel, executive director for the environmental justice nonprofit Greenaction. If “the Board of Supervisors takes a position that they’re not going to accept (the land), I think that will put a lot of pressure on the Navy and, more importantly, the EPA and Toxic Substance Control, the water board to do what they’ve all now said that they were going to do, which is to go back and revisit their remediation plans and goals in light of the new science on sea level.”
“It’s a really critical moment,” said Sara Miles, a member of the 2021-22 Civil Grand Jury who helped author the report.
Still, residents expressed the need for urgency that may not fit neatly into the procedural processes at regulatory agencies.
“I appreciate the EPA’s five-year plan, but I’d like to ask them: Would they like to live in a toxic bowl of soup for the next five years?” said Kamillah Ealom, a Bayview resident and community organizer for Greenaction. “With rising sea levels, we may not have five years to wait.”
