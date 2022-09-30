Toxic Hunters Point
Examiner Illustration

A committee of the Board of Supervisors called for a swift cleanup of the Hunters Point Shipyard on Thursday, redoubling demands made earlier this month that the 936-acre Superfund site on The City’s southeastern shoreline be fully remediated of toxic and radioactive materials after years of delay, fraud and what many deem as gross mismanagement of the former naval base.

The hearings came in response to a Civil Grand Jury report that exposed new risks to the site posed by sea level rise, which could cause groundwater to push long-buried chemicals to the surface, unleashing a “toxic soup” of contaminants into the surrounding neighborhood.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom