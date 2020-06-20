Assemblymember Ting issues apology for affair

Assemblymember Phil Ting is seen here speaking at an event announcing the implementation of The City’s $15 minimum wage in North Light Court at City Hall on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Assemblymember Phil Ting on Saturday issued a public apology for an affair after it was revealed in an online news publication, but denied an allegation that his work on legislation had been involved or affected.

The article, posted Friday on Communities Digital News, was headlined “Did CA Budget Chair Phil Ting use an extramarital affair to craft legislation?”

It said he met a woman named Carmel Foster on a dating web site, and carried on an affair with her. It also suggested that Foster, who worked as an organizer for the DNC and on other political campaigns, was “exploited” by Ting and other organizations and “used as a prop to bolster support for a number of ballot measures and bills,” including Assembly Bill 5.

Ting posted an apology on Twitter Saturday to family, constituents and colleagues.

“The allegation that my bills or votes were ever driven by any personal consideration is false. I have fought for the rights of working people my entire adult life,” Ting wrote. “But I was not faithful to my marriage vows and for that, I am deeply, deeply sorry.”

San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener posted a rely thanking Ting “for this sincere expression about a deeply painful situation. I wish you & your family the best in moving through this.”

To My Family, Constituents and Colleagues: I am writing to offer each and every one of you a direct apology that my personal behavior has hurt you. Some of you might have seen a report in a right-wing online site alleging that my advocacy for workers was motivated — Phil Ting (@PhilTing) June 20, 2020

