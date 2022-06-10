On the afternoon of the Chesa Boudin recall election, Wai-fong Lam, 64, ambled down the steps of Portsmouth Square to drop off ballots for her family at the nearest box in front of City College's Chinatown campus. This was only the second time she had ever voted. The first time was when she voted to recall three school board members earlier in February.
Lam and her friends, who had all voted to recall Chesa Boudin, are a reflection of the Asian Americans’ rising political influence on the city. Despite making up around one third of the city’s population, the Asian demographic was not generally known for being active at the polls.
“I don’t understand politics and I barely even speak English,” said Lam in Cantonese as she waved her walking cane, “but I do know that we no longer feel safe in this city, and that my grandchildren’s good grades will no longer be enough to get them into the best public schools. Someone needs to be held accountable.”
Lam and her now deceased husband arrived in San Francisco’s Chinatown almost 40 years ago from the Southern region of China and raised a family. Now living alone, she fears going out after dark and refuses to take public transit on her own ever since a group of youngsters threw plastic bottles at her on MUNI earlier last year. When her son urged her to move out of her apartment near Chinatown due to safety concerns, she argued with him, even though she knew he meant well.
“I’m not the one who had done something wrong, why should I be forced to leave?” Lam asked. “I’ve been law abiding all my life. I paid taxes, I’m nice to my neighbors, I worked hard for an apartment and put my son through college – this is just not fair.”
The frustrations felt by Lam is shared by a significant portion of the Asian American community when it comes to education and public safety, issues that have been steadily turning out an increasing number of Asian voters who used to lack motivation for political participation. Anti-Asian crime has seen a jump of 567% in 2021 according to the San Francisco Police Department, even though the overall crime rate has declined. Meanwhile, Asian parents became infuriated by The City school district's seeming lack of focus on reopening schools, as well as the controversial Tweets made by then-school board Vice President Alison Collins.
In response, the February school board recall election saw an increased turnout across the city by the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community (AAPI). Chinese Americans turned out 10.5 percentage pointshigher than the city average, based on statistics collected by the Chinese American Voters Education Committee. Boudin’s recall was also triggered by Mary Jung, an influential figure in the Asian community and the former chair of San Francisco Democratic Party, whose Safer SF Without Boudin campaign collected more than 83,000 signatures. Right now, more than 30,000 ballots are registered as being in an Asian language, mostly Chinese.
“This is just the beginning,” said Kit Lam, a Chinese American parent and activist involved in both the school board and Boudin’s recall. “A lot of Asian immigrant parents were just too busy to pay attention to politics, but the recent events have provided us an opportunity and incentive to form a mechanism to organize and mobilize.”
For five months between April and September 2021, Lam gave out phone numbers, regularly appeared on Chinese language radio shows and set up petition tables to collect signatures at the Clement Street Farmers’ Market. His efforts were fruitful, when he managed to gather more than 12,000 signatures and his message reached a significant number of monolingual Chinese residents who needed someone to give them information in a language they speak. Since late 2021, Lam also began to work with the Chinese/API Voter Outreach Taskforce, which has registered about 600 new voters, many of whom are non-English speakers and live in SRO units. The eldest, according to him, is a 99-year-old grandfather who will be a first time voter.
“I didn’t even know I would have this effect,” said Lam, referring to how many more Asian parents got involved following his example. “Someone simply needed to be the first to act on what too many of us are thinking.”
Asian culture often places importance on politeness and not offending others, especially for Chinese immigrants who grew up in a country where political dissent is extremely dangerous. Dr. David Edward Lee, a political scientist and the executive director of the Chinese American Voters Education Committee, made the observation that because Asian immigrants often come from autocratic countries that don’t have robust democratic systems, they are likely to be new voters with weak party identification. As a result, they are often rendered invisible as the Democratic Party focuses their resources on turning out those with Democratic identification.
"It was a political earthquake,” said Dr. Lee, referring to the February school board recall election spearheaded by Asian American parents, which recalled Alison Collins and two progressive members in a landslide vote. “This has led to a huge re-evaluation of the role of Asian American voters in the city.”
For this June’s election, Dr. Lee noted that there has been record spending on the pro-recall Boudin side, with about $120,000 spent on purchasing Chinese language political ads, a large sum for a recall election. Based on the result, he believes that the amount spent paid off.
“The bigger issue here is that the Asian community is angry at City Hall. We can recall individual people, but if problems continue, the community will look for others at City Hall to blame,” said Dr. Lee, “since London Breed will be appointing the next DA, this will either be an opportunity for her to prove herself, or she will be next to receive the blame.”