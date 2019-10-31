Thick smoke from the Kincade fire partially obscures the sun as it rises over trees along Chalk Hill Road near Healdsburg, Calif. on Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

As winds calm, firefighters reach 60 percent containment over Kincade Fire

With strong winds finally dying down, fire crews have made strong gains to contain the Kincade Fire.

The blaze was 30 percent contained as of Wednesday morning but is now at 60 percent containment a day later.

In a briefing issued by Cal Fire at 7 a.m. Thursday, the fire agency said flames did not burn any new acreage beyond the 76,825 that had burned as of Wednesday evening.

At least 282 structures, including 141 homes, have been destroyed in the fire, which started near Geyserville on the night of Oct. 23. Fifty more structures have been damaged and more than 90,000 others remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire officials said favorable weather conditions helped crews in their firefighting efforts.

A Red Flag Warning indicating high fire danger had been issued through Wednesday afternoon but expired as high winds subsided.

