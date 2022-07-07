You have to hand it to Gavin Newsom. Last summer, the governor was begging Californians to vote against a recall election that, according to some polls, he had a good chance of losing. This summer, he’s running for president.
After crushing the recall and breezing to victory in June’s primary election, Newsom appears to be testing the waters for a White House run. In fact, he just spent $105,000 to run campaign ads 2,500 miles away, in Florida.
“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight,” says Newsom in the ad. “Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love.”
Newsom’s shadow campaign faces some obstacles, such as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden plans to run again in 2024, but the 79-year-old president finds himself dogged by questions about his age. With inflation booming and a recession looming, his poll numbers stink. Some panicky Democrats fantasize that he’ll step aside, making way for a new hero to save us from the increasingly authoritarian Republicans.
Newsom is auditioning for the role of party savior if Biden retires. He’s also publicly questioning whether other Democratic leaders are up to the challenge
“Where the hell’s my party?” Newsom asked in early May after Politico reported the United States Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely?”
Those comments drew a sharp retort from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Yet Newsom’s rant, like his Florida ads, achieved the intended effect. Both earned national media attention, raising his profile. They also enabled him to draw a contrast between himself and other leaders.
Newsom’s criticism of fellow Democrats suggested he’d be more aggressive in fighting Republicans. His Florida ad campaign pits him against Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor widely considered a potential 2024 candidate.
This brings us to Harris. If Biden retires, Newsom will face the delicate task of trying to leapfrog Harris’ own 2024 campaign. Yes, Newsom claims to support Harris for president. But long-time Newsom watchers know he has a penchant for publicity stunts and a habit of saying the opposite of what he means.
Translation: When Newsom criticizes Democrats, he’s not offering constructive criticism. He’s exploiting their vulnerabilities. When he says he has “sub-zero interest” in the presidency, he’s actively campaigning for it. And when he emphasizes his support for Harris' presidential hopes, it means he sees her as the chief impediment to his own.
Team Harris is on alert. Harris loyalist Bakari Sellers assured Politico’s Chris Cadelago that Newsom is “no threat to the VP for anything she decides or wants to do.”
“I like what Newsom is doing, but I don’t want him to be Icarus and sometimes he gets too close to the sun,” said Sellers, comparing California's governor to the mythical Greek boy whose wax wings melted when he flew too high.
Yes, and Newsom will happily risk plummeting from the heavens if it gets people talking about his presidential potential. He’s working hard to insert himself into the national narrative as a better option than Biden-Harris ’24.
It’s classic Newsom behavior, and nobody knows it better than Harris. The two have a long and rivalrous history rooted in the vicious trenches of San Francisco politics, where both were mentored by Mayor Willie Brown.
When I worked for Harris in 2013, she viewed Newsom as her chief competition in a future race for governor. Sen. Barbara Boxer’s unexpected resignation upended these plans, however, after Newsom quickly declared he would not run for her seat. His decisive move forced Harris to choose between an easy senate race or a brutal gubernatorial contest against Newsom.
Harris wisely ran for Boxer's vacant seat in 2016, then used the office as a springboard to the vice presidency. Theoretically, she’s now in the best position to seek the Democratic nomination if Biden bows out. It would be difficult for a white man from San Francisco to compete with her in a primary … if she even makes it that far.
Harris’ elevated status as veep has also underscored the problems that doomed her 2020 campaign. She has struggled with high staff turnover. In addition, she’s become something of a gaffe machine, regularly generating dreadful word salads that provide a steady stream of viral social media content.
“We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” said Harris on Tuesday at the site of the July 4 massacre in Highland Park, Ill.
These verbal blunders add to the impression that Harris is ill-prepared for, well, anything. The bigger problem: If Biden’s too unpopular to run again, why would his VP fare any better? As a partner in the administration, she’ll share its failures as well as its successes.
Is Newsom shadowing her Oval Office prospects like a vulture circling roadkill? Maybe not. Garry South, a former Newsom advisor, thinks the governor is acting out of frustration with Democratic fecklessness rather than personal ambition.
“Biden is too steeped in 50 years of the ‘my dear friend and colleague’ false bonhomie of the D.C. club, and Harris is so devalued and ineffective she’s useless,” said South, dismissing speculation about Newsom’s motivations as “frothing.” “So Newsom is stepping into the void to show the faint-hearted and lily-livered how to fight back effectively. And he’s doing a damn good job.”
Honestly, it is refreshing to see a Democrat take the fight to the Republicans. Newsom has smartly framed their coordinated attack on democracy as a threat to freedom. He’s right to point out that his party must do a better job of raising the alarm about what’s at stake. If the Biden administration has a message, it remains a mystery to most.
Of course, it’s easier to criticize than to lead. Newsom is lucky Biden and Harris can’t hit back at him. California has serious problems — homelessness, inflation, poverty, drought — that the governor has yet to solve. One could easily rebuff Newsom’s pretensions by reminding him that politics is about building the biggest tent, not the biggest tent cities.
And that’s just for starters. Newsom has glaring vulnerabilities. A majority of likely California voters think the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a May poll by the Public Policy Institute of California. If a recession wipes out the budget surpluses Newsom inherited from Jerry Brown, his political ambitions will also shrink.
Jerry Brown — who also endured some needling from then-Lieutenant Gov. Newsom — often described the job of California governor as a “career ender.” That’s because California, a nation-state of 40 million people, is a place with intractable problems that can dim even the brightest political star. Better governors than Newsom have tried and failed to win the presidency, and I doubt he can go directly from Sacramento to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Why, it was barely a year ago that Newsom was fighting for survival In his hour of need, as many depicted the recall as a dire threat to his future, Biden and Harris came to his aid.
“The choice should be absolutely clear: Gavin Newsom,” said Biden, standing with Newsom at an event in Long Beach in September. “You have a governor who has the courage to lead.”
Is Newsom returning the favor by asserting his own superiority now that Biden and Harris face headwinds of their own? Surely not.
Rumors of his outsized ambitions are clearly nothing more than clickbait manufactured by political hacks desperate for drama. It would be utterly ruthless for the governor to backstab his allies in an audacious gambit to energize a listless party and save the country from fascism.