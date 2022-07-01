The United States Supreme Court’s decision to strip millions of women of the freedom to control their own reproductive health received a strong and uncompromising response from leaders in California. With some states rolling back the clock on basic human rights, and with congressional leaders and the White House hesitant to pursue bold action, California is stepping in to fill the void.
“This is not the America we know,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in the aftermath of the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “And it’s not the California way.”
Abortion remains legal in California despite the court’s reprehensible decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which held that women had a constitutional right to seek an abortion. That news comes as a surprise to some people, who mistakenly assumed the court’s decision eliminated abortion nationwide.
“We got calls immediately from patients all across our service area because they were really concerned whether our doors are still open,” said Stacy Cross, CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which includes most of central Northern California and parts of Nevada.
Unlike in Republican-controlled states, abortion will remain legal in California. That’s because Democrats control every lever of power here and strongly support a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about pregnancy. But the abortion bans and restrictions now taking place in red states will require free states like California to extend our freedom to women in states where it has now been taken away.
For months, leaders like Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have made it clear California would seek to become a “sanctuary” state for women seeking to escape the repressive states. Newsom also joined forces with the California Future of Abortion Council, which brought together over 40 different organizations to plan a statewide response to a potential stripping of abortion rights. In Sacramento, legislators introduced over a dozen bills, and Newsom budgeted $125 million to preserve, expand and protect abortion access.
“We’ve been preparing for several years by adding additional providers, by training all of the providers — the physicians and advanced practitioners — to be able to take care of abortion patients up to their fullest capacity,” said Cross. “We have been adding brick and mortar, adding additional sites, and we’ll continue to add additional sites. But right now we’re prepared to take on additional about 250 to 500 patient visits a week without impacting our current patients.”
In addition to preparing for an influx of medical refugees, California is also getting ready to defend against further legal challenges. Last week, Newsom signed a bill to help protect Californians from civil lawsuits filed by people in states where abortion is banned. This week, the Democratic supermajority in the California State Legislature approved a proposal to enshrine abortion and contraception rights in the state constitution.
Until now, these freedoms have been guaranteed under the state constitution’s “right to privacy,” but the Supreme Court’s decision explicitly stated privacy rights do not ensure abortion rights. The bill, SCA 10, would update California’s constitution to make it crystal clear that state government “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”
California voters, who overwhelmingly support abortion rights, will get a chance to vote on the amendment in November. Without a doubt, it will win overwhelmingly and motivate increased turnout among Democratic and independent voters who may be inclined to punish Republicans for rolling back women’s fundamental rights. A poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California in April found California voters overwhelmingly oppose overturning abortion rights. Unsurprisingly, the poll found 87% of Democrats oppose scrapping Roe. But 56% of Republicans and 77% of independents also expressed opposition to eliminating abortion rights.
That’s more bad news for Republican candidates like Lanhee Chen, who already was facing an uphill battle in his campaign for California state controller. The GOP stalwart casts himself as a moderate but has long refused to say where he stands on abortion freedom. As California’s Democratic leaders expressed outrage of the Supreme Court’s decision, Chen remained silent — except to promise he would not use the controller’s office to restrict abortion. If you believed that line from Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, feel free to believe it from Chen. (On Friday, Chen reversed course in an interview with Calmatters, saying he actually supports abortion rights, but that’s hardly believable.)
Nationwide, the Supreme Court decision could reduce the GOP’s expected midterm gains in congressional races by increasing voter turnout and sparking backlash against the Republicans’ extreme agenda. This dynamic could shrink the number of House seats Republicans win in November, and it could also prevent them from retaking the Senate.
“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” said President Joe Biden last week. “Personal freedoms are on the ballot.”
True, and voters must thwart Republican electoral wins to prevent exponentially worse outcomes. Less clear, however, is how Democratic leaders plan to halt the rollback of rights and freedoms Republicans are intent on carrying out through the courts regardless of whether they win elections.
Key Democratic leaders have balked at some of the boldest ideas, like ending the Senate filibuster or opening abortion clinics on federal lands. On Thursday, amid national outcry over the court’s decision, Biden finally reversed course on the filibuster. The president expressed support for suspending the filibuster (an optional rule that requires 60 votes for Senate approval) to codify abortion rights.
“I think Congress, I think the president … they have to do whatever they can,” said Cross. “If that means adding seats to the Supreme Court, or really getting more people elected that are pro-choice, we have to do whatever it takes, because people’s lives are at stake right now.”
Whether Washington fully gets the message, California has received it loud and clear. State leaders must continue to find creative ways to protect freedom and push back on the GOP’s creeping authoritarian agenda. These are dark times, and it may be decades before we get our country back again. Until then, California must remain a beacon of hope, freedom and help for those escaping oppression and persecution in states controlled by Republicans.
Update: This editorial was updated to reflect that Lanhee Chen now says he supports a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.