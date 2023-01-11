Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his $297 billion budget proposal Tuesday as another round of heavy storms walloped the state with heavy rain, punishing hail and even rare cracks of thunder.

After two years of surplus, California’s budget faces an estimated $22.5 billion shortfall this fiscal year as the state works to navigate a looming recession and somber economic outlook, resulting in cuts to key legislative priorities, including transportation and climate action.

