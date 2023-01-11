Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his $297 billion budget proposal Tuesday as another round of heavy storms walloped the state with heavy rain, punishing hail and even rare cracks of thunder.
After two years of surplus, California’s budget faces an estimated $22.5 billion shortfall this fiscal year as the state works to navigate a looming recession and somber economic outlook, resulting in cuts to key legislative priorities, including transportation and climate action.
In total, some $6 billion in climate spending was shaved from the budget, impacting programs across the state’s clean energy, transit and resilience initiatives and frustrating environmental groups that have long pushed the state to do more on climate.
“We're in the position we are right now because California hasn’t historically prioritized climate action in our investments,” said Mary Creasman, executive director of California Environmental Voters. “We can't go back to the days when climate action was a fringe issue and not seen as a core government service…. We have to transition our economy, our infrastructure and our energy — and that's going to take massive dollars.”
Key cuts include $897 million to clean up the grid, $194 million for drought resilience, $485 million for extreme-heat relief, particularly in low-income communities, and $779 million for wildlands and coastal conservation.
Still, policy experts said the mere fact that $48 billion of last year’s historic commitment of $54 billion remained intact represents a sea change in how the state is prioritizing climate action.
“To this administration's credit, it’s showing a lot more commitment to investing in climate than we've seen in any previous administration and budget,” said David Weiskopf, senior policy advisor for NextGen Policy, a nonprofit policy advocate.
And, Weiskopf added, if we’d never heard the $54 billion figure, many in the climate community would be over the moon about the money now being put toward wildfire resiliency, flood mitigation, nature-based solutions, conservation and clean energy.
But as the death toll from this week's procession of storms continues to rise and the list of damages piles up, state leaders could also not ignore the fact climate change is damaging the Golden State, requiring more attention – and funding than ever before.
“This is yet another exhibit of how California is on the frontlines of climate change,” said Wade Crowfoot, California's Natural Resources Secretary, who spent Tuesday in Santa Cruz with Newsom surveying the flood damage swamping the region. “Just consider in the last four years, we've had historic wildfire seasons. We're still in the midst of a historic drought. Now, remarkable storms and flooding. The longest, hottest heat wave in the American West just a few months ago.
“It's clear that we in California need to continue to lead the world showing how we protect people from climate change and at the same time showing the world how we can reduce carbon pollution and move beyond fossil fuels,” Crowfoot said during a press conference Wednesday.
Still, he conceded that incremental cuts to programs were required in a year where California has $29.5 billion less revenue across the board.
Where cuts were made, state leaders emphasized, there would be increased efforts to supplant losses with federal dollars. Many programs have triggers if economic conditions improve to restore any cuts made. A new general obligation bond to fund natural resources and climate resilience was also floated to alleviate the tightening purse strings.
But fresh concerns have surfaced over leaning more heavily on federal dollars, as Republicans unlikely to be sympathetic to the climate cause take control of the House of Representatives.
“The challenge that is going to happen with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package and the Inflation Reduction Act is that with an increasingly right-wing controlled House of Representatives, the move there is going to be redefining where that money goes,” said Creasman. “And now we're going to have to play defense on those dollars federally to ensure that that landmark national investment actually goes to things that are climate solutions. So that money is also at risk.”
Still, policy experts like Weiskopf said the bigger issue is that climate spending has historically come only during years of plenty. “The way that we're budgeting for climate action is to say that we do climate where there's a budget surplus,” said Weiskopf. “And that's not sustainable, and it's not something we can count on. Going forward, especially considering that every year we have to go further, faster than the year before.”