Microplastics, or the small fragments of plastics and polymers from clothing, packaging and cosmetics, are now found virtually everywhere on Earth — from the highest peaks to the depths of the ocean.
At five millimeters long or less, these tiny specks are also cropping up in the air we breathe, the food we eat and the water we drink. Microplastics have been detected in commercially farmed shellfish and, recently, in beef and pork, with little known about how much plastic we’re ingesting — or the impacts of this material on our health or the health of the planet.
That’s why this month, California took the first step in regulating microplastics in its municipal water supplies, making it the first government agency in the world to do so. The State Water Board last week approved requirements for testing microplastics in drinking water, mandating that 30 of California’s largest water providers begin testing their source water next year.
In the Bay Area, this means the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, East Bay Municipal Utilities District and Santa Clara’s Valley Water will need to begin ramping up programs to test source water for microplastics.
“I think that California is really leading the charge, you know, for potentially the world,” said Carolynn Box, an ocean conservation consultant who studied the prevalence of microplastics in San Francisco Bay. “A lot of people are looking to see what's going on here to make change elsewhere.”
Hurdles in testing labs and cost
But this may be easier said than done. The state water board concedes that few commercial laboratories are currently capable of monitoring microplastics at the moment, which may pose a challenge to rapidly revving up testing across the state.
“It’s kind of exploratory at this point,” said Robert Brownwood, associate deputy director of the Division of Drinking Water at the state water board. “We're hoping to gather information this first time as to the extent that plastics are in the environment.”
Still, one of the program’s key objectives is to streamline this process by accrediting more labs and standardizing methods for comprehensive testing of the municipal water system.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has thus far deemed microplastic a contaminant of emerging concern, and said its prevalence and health impacts merit further investigation.
“The proposed pilot monitoring . . . is a good step forward,” said John Cotè, a spokesperson for the SFPUC. But, he added, “The existing sample collection and analytical methods are just starting to be developed. They’re not at the point of development that will support new regulations or voluntary utility actions.”
The price tag of this new program is also unknown, and the burden of the costs associated with collecting, monitoring and testing will likely fall on the water utilities, said Brownwood.
Multiple health risks from plastic’s success
Significant uncertainties regarding the risks of microplastics on human health also remain. Researchers who fed microplastics to mice found several adverse changes to their gut, liver and kidney tissues, oxidative stress, altered metabolisms and chronic inflammation. A decline in reproductive health was also observed, resulting in lower sperm counts and decreased motility.
Plastic is a relatively new invention on the human scale. Though the first synthetic polymer was invented in the late 1800s as a replacement for ivory, the plastics we know today took off some years later with the development of Bakelite, the first fully synthetic material containing no molecules found in nature.
Marketed as “the material of a thousand uses,” this polymer was durable, heat resistant and ideally suited for mechanical mass production. Since the 1950s, that production has skyrocketed with 400 million tonnes of plastic produced in 2020 alone. It’s estimated that annual global plastic production will reach over 1,100 million tonnes by 2050.
The problem is perhaps plastic’s resounding success. Plastic has undoubtedly advanced the fields of medicine, science and technology, but has also been villainized for its ties to the petroleum industry, which is considered a major contributor to climate change.
The sheer volume of plastic pollution piling in storm drains and bobbing in ocean gyres has also stoked growing public anxiety, especially with the dawning realization that very little of the stuff actually gets recycled: a meager 9%.
And once microplastics have entered the environment, the state concedes, it is difficult, if not impossible, to take them out.
Tap water versus bottled water
Though more research is needed to fully appreciate the scale and threat posed by microplastics in drinking water, surface water sources are known to contain microplastics at higher frequencies, the state water board found. This is potentially bad news for Hetch Hetchy and other open reservoirs that provide drinking water to millions of Bay Area residents.
“I like to think that our bodies multitask and handle pollution, but it is very concerning that we are seeing such widespread contamination of plastic,” said Box.
Still, Brownwood said, perspective is critical. Though studies have shown that a large majority of drinking water samples worldwide contained microplastics, research has also found that people who drink bottled water exclusively may be ingesting an additional 90,000 microplastic particles annually compared to 4,000 particles for those who drink from the tap.
“When you buy that plastic bottle of water — every time you open and shut the cap, you are shearing off microplastics into your drink,” said Brownwood.
There’s a ying and a yang to it, he said. “Yes, we absolutely have to be concerned. But the yang of it is, man, you're probably drinking more microplastics in one soda than you would in a thousand gallons of water from your tap.”