Microplastics, or the small fragments of plastics and polymers from clothing, packaging and cosmetics, are now found virtually everywhere on Earth — from the highest peaks to the depths of the ocean.

At five millimeters long or less, these tiny specks are also cropping up in the air we breathe, the food we eat and the water we drink. Microplastics have been detected in commercially farmed shellfish and, recently, in beef and pork, with little known about how much plastic we’re ingesting — or the impacts of this material on our health or the health of the planet.

Plastic spoon on the sidewalk in Fisherman’s Wharf

A plastic spoon on the sidewalk in Fisherman’s Wharf on Sept. 15, 2022. The State Water Board last week approved requirements for testing microplastics in drinking water, mandating that 30 of California’s largest water providers begin testing their source water next year.
Plastic cup cover on the sidewalk in Fisherman’s Wharf

A plastic cup cover on the sidewalk in Fisherman’s Wharf on Sept. 15, 2022. Microplastics that come from packaging are now found virtually everywhere on Earth.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom