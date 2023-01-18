ChatGPT mania has highlighted the power of new AI tools that enable users to create pretty much anything – a poem, a novel, an illustration, a painting.
Now a new lawsuit filed by artists is turning the spotlight on the community that feels threatened by such power. Artists say AI is being used to essentially steal their work.
The lawsuit filed Friday before U.S. District Court in San Francisco by a group of artists accuses three AI imaging companies – Stability AI, Midjourney and DeviantArt – of copyright infringement and unlawfully appropriating their work. One of the artists, San Francisco illustrator Karla Ortiz, criticized what she described as “the deeply exploitative AI media models practices.”
“Unethical practices by AI companies are now given the scrutiny it deserves by the public, the media, legislators and soon the courts,” she said in a tweet on Saturday. “We are now starting to scratch the surface of all the harms these models could bring, and what we need to do to prevent this harm, and act to do so, with creatives helping lead the way!”
The lawsuit, which seeks class-status, is asking for unspecified damages and an injunction against the practices of the AI companies, which it argues should be considered copyright infringement and violate the artists' right to control the commercial use of their identity.
In a sign of growing opposition to the use of AI in the creation of digital images, Getty Images announced Tuesday that it has begun legal action in London against Stability AI which it said “unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright.”
The complaint highlights the controversy over AI’s ability to pull digital data from an art work and then use the information for new creations which artists argue is a form of copyright infringement. The lawsuit focuses on Stability AI’s Stability Diffusion software, which essentially scrapes digital information from art works collected in a massive online database.
The software then uses the data to build AI tools for creating purportedly new images and art works for customers. Midjourney, a San Francisco company, and Deviant Art, which is based in New York, use Stability’s technology to offer AI imaging products and services, the suit said.
The Stability AI technology highlights the rise of Generative AI, a form of the groundbreaking technology that enables users to create new content – art works, literary pieces, designs.
The technology is based on Deep Learning AI, which makes it possible for a computing system to mimic the way the human brain works through artificial neural networks. These networks rely on processing enormous amounts of data and signals and organizing the information similar to the way human memory operates. It is the same core technology that gave rise to ChatGPT, which was launched by San Francisco AI company Open AI six weeks ago.
These tools need massive databases to work. According to the lawsuit, Stability AI uses the Large-Scale Artificial Intelligence Open Network, or LAION, a dataset with hundreds of millions of images, run by a German nonprofit.
One can use the dataset to search for the works of specific artists. It includes time when “text captions were copied or scraped from web pages or other sources without the consent of the image owners or website operators,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit features search results on the database for Karla Ortiz’s work, including an oil painting of a man sitting on a red couch, a concept art titled “The Godfather,” and a number of illustrations.
LAION said on its website that its datasets “are simply indexes to the internet, i.e. lists of URLs to the original images together with the ALT texts found linked to those images.” LAION does not actually store images, noting that after calculating data associated with the images, “we subsequently discarded all the photos,” the company said.
The use of AI in art increasingly has become the subject of heated debate. The lawsuit cited the case of Jason Allen who won a prize at a recent art competition at the Colorado State Fair with an art work he created with Midjourney. “This isn’t going to stop,” Allen told the New York Times. “Art is dead, dude. It’s over. A.I. won. Humans lost.”
Ortiz is one of the artists pushing back on the misuse of AI in art production. “We are now no longer just a few artists raising a ruckus,” she said on Twitter.
“As a human you are unique, and no matter how many images of others you see, it all goes through your own "human filter" of knowledge, technique and life experiences. A machine cannot do this. AI/ML models can ONLY generate what its been told to generate and can only use the data given, and in this case, the data given is the works, IP data and private data of artists and the public. It's messy, legally and ethically.”
Midjourney and Deviant Art could not immediately be reached for comment. Stability AI defended the company’s practices. “We take these matters seriously,” a spokesperson told The Examiner. “Anyone that believes that this isn’t fair use does not understand the technology and misunderstands the law."
A representative for Stability AI said the company has not seen the lawsuit. Last month, Stability AI announced that artists would have the chance to opt out of the next version of its Stable Diffusion tool, saying the company is “listening to artists and the community and working with collaborators to improve the dataset.”
Saveri said Stability AI’s announcement suggests the company knows there’s a problem. “The fact that they're recognizing that and changing their practices is some recognition or acknowledgement that there's an issue.”
The lawsuit also argued that the AI companies not only violate the rights of the artists, but that what they’re doing also threatens their livelihoods.
“The idea that people are entitled to fair compensation for the value of their work is pretty fundamental,” Saveri said. “In a lot of ways, the people who are bringing these products to market in large measure say either one, there are no rules or two, we make the rules. We don't agree.”