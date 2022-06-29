Thanks to Art Walk SF, the Castro recently did what it does best: Showed the rest of The City how to have a good time.
Art Walk, an all-volunteer organization that corrals arts and business leaders to showcase their neighborhoods, moves to the Divisadero corridor on Saturday for its third event — followed by monthly art walks on Clement Street, Outer Sunset, Excelsior Outer Mission and Bayview through the year.
The Castro May event enabled residents near 17th and 18th streets to see their home turf come even more alive. Brick-and-mortar institutions like Poesia restaurant hosted local artists indoors, while street fair visitors walked, rode and roller-skated through the neighborhood to the tune of live musicians.
Established by Cynthia Huie, Ixchel Acosta, Suzie Ferras and Lauro Gonzalez in January, Art Walk SF was created to celebrate San Francisco’s diverse and abundant art, music, food and small businesses with first-Saturday walks.
“The four of us got together as friends with a shared desire to see The City come back to life,” said Huie. She and her friends asked themselves: How we can help mobilize volunteers and community-based organizations and get small businesses and artists to say yes to doing something like this without it being a heavy lift?
The monthly series kicked off in May with a debut event in Balboa Park.
Huie, a city small business commissioner, said neighborhoods often have a tough time with street closures because they reroute traffic and there are so many logistics people are not happy about. In May, however, residents were celebrating the blockades.
“People are really craving community right now and just happy to have a moment of outdoor joy,” said Huie.
Not all Art Walk SF stops will include street closures. In fact, the Castro event didn't. The events aim to meet each neighborhood where it is — both in terms of infrastructure and funding.
“There are areas with vacant storefronts, for example, and we are happy to help artists set up there to help show people what the space could look like,” Huie said. “There are different opportunities depending on the neighborhood.”
In May, several hundred people showed up in Balboa Park. This meant a solid stream of sales for vendors like Fused Glass Creations’ Dana Boyko. Boyko, an interior designer who began following her dream of working with glass in 2004, said the experience was 10 times what she expected.
“I made over $1,000 in four hours. The neighborhood people were out in full force and were so completely supportive,” the Richmond district resident told The Examiner. “I targeted the low-priced items because I know the neighborhood demographic; it was my neighborhood. I assumed the $30-35 items would sell, but people were dropping money left and right on a ton of high-end items.”
Boyko said Art Walk SF being free is a relief to artists like herself, who spend 20-25% of their revenue to pay promoters to sell their merchandise.
“It’s still doable, but I am a small business. I write everything off, but every year my net (income) qualifies me for MediCal,” she said.
Art Walk SF may also end up being helpful for people who started arts enterprises during the pandemic.
“We all have friends who started (making art) over the last two years and now they’re interested in putting it out there,” Huie said. “We are hoping to be able to create connections for those who are looking to formalize their business or to those hoping to grow their businesses as we do have resources within the Office of Small Business.”
Huie said her team has the resources — primarily from Avenue Greenlight, a philanthropy focused on the revitalization of San Francisco — to continue through 2023. It also has the interest.
“We have 100-something vendors in the database. We don’t always have room (for all of them),” she said.
The organizers say the future of Art Walk SF depends on the logistics of coordinating with different neighborhoods.
“We are volunteers and this is a passion project. We are really hoping just to be able to leverage current knowledge we have and then roll it out,” Huie said.
The calendar on the Art Walk SF website forecasts four more neighborhoods events after the one Saturday on the Divisadero corridor.
“The calendar is not inclusive of (every community) we want to be able to support,” Huie said. "We are asking neighborhoods: How can I help figure out where you're at and how to grow these events into something neighbors will be able to appreciate?
"It'll be an educational kind of experience for them, hopefully. After this, they'll know who to contact in The City if they need a street permit ... All those fine details."