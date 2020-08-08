Arrests made in two SF homicides

Police in San Francisco arrested two people Thursday in connection with two separate homicides that killed two men, one in 2018 and the other earlier this year.

In the first arrest, officers arrested 32-year-old Priest Banks of San Francisco on suspicion of murder and being in a gang. Banks’ arrest is connected to the murder of Jovan Reed, 32, who officers found dead On Dec. 24, 2018. Reed appeared to have been driving when someone shot him, causing the vehicle to crash near Evans Avenue and Mendell Street, according to police.

Police allege the murder was gang-related and that there were additional suspects involved. At the time of his arrest, Banks was already in custody at San Francisco County Jail for a separate shooting incident and firearm arrest, according to police.

In the second arrest, police arrested two people in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a man in April of this year. On Thursday, officers arrested Cirrena Degara, 30, and Teron Davis, 33, on suspicion of homicide and shooting a firearm from a vehicle.

In addition, officers also arrested Davis on suspicion of possessing a firearm to commit a felony, police said. Officers arrested Degara, a woman, and Davis, a man, after locating them in a vehicle in the 600 block of Natoma Street. The two are residents of Newman in Stanislaus County, according to police.

The pair’s arrest is in connection with an April 1 shooting in the 1000 block of Pine Street. There, officers found Anchour Chouadra, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries two weeks later, police said.

Although police have made arrests in the two homicides, they are asking anyone with information about either shooting to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

