Arrests made in Halloween kidnapping of man bound, shot

Victim dumped on Bayshore Boulevard after being beaten, robbed

San Francisco police have made arrests in connection with the robbery and kidnapping of a man who was found shot, beaten and bound by his hands on Halloween, authorities said Thursday.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the hand and beaten during a struggle that ensued when two men kidnapped him at gunpoint from a street corner in the Tenderloin.

The kidnappers stole his clothing, cellphone and wallet before driving him to the edge of the Bayview and dumping him on Bayshore Boulevard and Marin Street.

Police found him tied up at around 9:12 a.m. on Oct. 31. He suffered life-threatening injuries during the beating and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the Robbery Detail later identified the suspects as Trearl Malone, 44, of Oakland and Rosohn Brooks, 44, of San Francisco, and obtained warrants for their arrests.

Malone was already in custody in Alameda County on an unrelated matter, police said. Jail records show he is being held without bail on attempted murder and other charges.

The District Attorney’s Office has not made a charging decision in his San Francisco case pending the outcome of the Alameda County matter, a spokesperson said.

Brooks was arrested Monday afternoon in the Bayview, police said. Jail records show he was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, first-degree robbery, kidnapping to commit another crime and conspiracy charges.

The District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges against Brooks pending further investigation in the case and he appears to have been released from custody.

