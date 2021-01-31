Arrests made in death of 84-year-old man attacked near USF

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning assault near the University of San Francisco that led to the death an 84-year-old man, police said. The suspects have been identified as Antoine Watson, 19, and Maylasia Goo, 20, both of Daly City.

At about 8:28 a.m. Thursday, San Francisco police responded to a report of an assault near the intersection of Anzavista and Fortuna avenues, not far from the intersection of Turk and Baker streets.

Police said officers discovered an 84-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, rendered aid and summoned medics to transport the victim to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation concluded that a male suspect ran from across the street to push the victim, causing him to fall to the pavement, police said. The suspect then fled with a female associate.

On Friday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Watson for assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse causing great bodily injury. Police said they were notified the victim succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, and SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation.

At about 8:45 pm. Saturday, officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit and the SFPD Homicide Detail served a search warrant on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City, where Watson and Goo were taken into custody, police said.

Watson was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the outstanding arrest warrant and on one count of murder, police said. Goo was also transported to the jail and booked on one count of accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/