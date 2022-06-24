The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest in Wednesday’s Muni shooting that left one person dead and another wounded.
Javon Green, 26, is being held, police said.
Green was arrested on June 23 in Pittsburg and taken to San Francisco on charges of homicide, carrying a concealed firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
On Wednesday, police officers responded to a reported shooting at the Muni Forest Hill Station. They found that the train had left the station and was headed to the Muni Castro Station, where they located two victims on a Muni Metro train. One victim, a 70-year-old male, was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 27-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SFPD notes that while an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.