Mayor London Breed calls for unity and healing at a rally on Osceola Lane on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hate crime arrest made in viral video attack on elderly man

City officials hold ‘unity’ rally in Bayview in response to incident after widespread outrage

San Francisco police have arrested a person on suspicion of committing a hate crime in connection with an attack on an elderly Asian man in the Bayview that went viral this week.

Police Chief Bill Scott announced the arrest Thursday at a unity and healing rally held in response to the incident, which drew widespread condemnation and fed into ongoing fears of crime and violence, particularly in the Chinese community.

Dwayne Grayson, 20, was taken into custody Thursday morning in front of his home on Kirkwood Avenue on suspicion of robbery, hate crime, elder abuse and a probation violation, according to police. Grayson was the person who recorded the incident, which occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on Osceola Lane, and posted it to social media, police said.

Investigators have identified a second suspect and are currently looking for them.

The video appeared to show an Asian senior, who has been identified as a 68-year-old man, being whacked over the head with a stick while he tried to get back his recycling cans. He suffered pain but no visible injuries, according to police.

One person can be heard in the video saying “I hate Asians n—.”

Scott called the video “horrific.”

“That video does not represent this city,” Scott said at the rally. “What you see here is what represents this city.”

A number of city and state officials attended the event Thursday on Osceola Lane, the scene of the incident, including Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton.

Supervisor Shamann Walton said the victim of an attack captured on viral video has been identified and connected with services. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Walton said the victim had been identified and connected to community services. His office is working with the Human Rights Commission on events to bring the black and Asian communities together, as well as a community violence prevention plan for the district, he said.

“We call for community unity and solidarity at this time,” Walton said. “Because in San Francisco, we bring people together, we build bridges and we bridge the gaps that divide.”

Breed used the event to call for more resources and support for the African American community, but also to call on community members to come together to prevent violence.

“I can’t help but think about my grandmother and how I would never want anyone to treat my grandmother the way I saw an elderly person treated here,” Breed said. “We are better than that.”

Rev. Norman Fong and Bishop Ishmael Burch embrace before saying a prayer. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Bay Area NewsCrimePoliticssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Police Commission president calls for probe into allegations of ‘rampant’ anti-black bias in SFPD
Next story
SF to introduce legislation authorizing safe injection sites

Just Posted

City Attorney investigating whether garbage can contractor, Chinese billionaire developer sought to influence SF officials

San Francisco’s corruption scandal is the dumpster fire that keeps on giving… Continue reading

SF to introduce legislation authorizing safe injection sites

Mayor Breed and Supervisor Haney join forces to create regulations, permit process for nonprofits

Newsom says state to expand testing capacity for coronavirus

Health officials mobilizing resources after case of unknown origin reported in Solano County

Study: Banning cars on Market had minimal effect on side streets

A traffic nightmare. Congestions madness. Carmageddon. Those were the fears voiced by… Continue reading

Police Commission president calls for probe into allegations of ‘rampant’ anti-black bias in SFPD

A newly surfaced email alleging widespread anti-black bias in San Francisco’s police… Continue reading

Most Read