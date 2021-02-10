Arrest made in kidnapping of children in stolen minivan

San Francisco police have made an arrest in connection with the high-profile kidnapping of two children who were taken Saturday night when their father’s minivan was stolen in Pacific Heights.

Erlin Obani Romero, 25, of San Francisco, was taken into custody Tuesday at around 11 a.m. near Crisp Road and Palou Avenue in the Bayview, according to police. A second suspect remains at large.

The kidnapping garnered national attention after authorities issued an Amber Alert for assistance finding the missing children on Saturday night.

The toddlers, Winfred and Sean Fang, ages 4 and 2, were recovered early Sunday morning when police found the stolen vehicle in the Bayview.

The children were waiting in a vehicle for their father Jeffrey Fang, a gig worker for the company DoorDash, to deliver food at around 8:50 p.m. on Jackson Street between Fillmore and Steiner streets when the kidnapping happened.

The case went viral on social media after Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, a friend of Jeffrey Fang and a reporter at KQED, asked the public for help finding the children Saturday night.

A GoFundMe page Fitzgerald Rodriguez set up for the family to “take some needed time off” has since collected more than $140,000.

Romero was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, auto theft, robbery, conspiracy, battery and a probation violation, according to police.

Police have not released a description of the second suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

