Ambert Alert flyer Sean and Winnifred Fang

Arrest made in kidnapping of children in stolen minivan

San Francisco police have made an arrest in connection with the high-profile kidnapping of two children who were taken Saturday night when their father’s minivan was stolen in Pacific Heights.

Erlin Obani Romero, 25, of San Francisco, was taken into custody Tuesday at around 11 a.m. near Crisp Road and Palou Avenue in the Bayview, according to police. A second suspect remains at large.

The kidnapping garnered national attention after authorities issued an Amber Alert for assistance finding the missing children on Saturday night.

The toddlers, Winfred and Sean Fang, ages 4 and 2, were recovered early Sunday morning when police found the stolen vehicle in the Bayview.

The children were waiting in a vehicle for their father Jeffrey Fang, a gig worker for the company DoorDash, to deliver food at around 8:50 p.m. on Jackson Street between Fillmore and Steiner streets when the kidnapping happened.

The case went viral on social media after Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, a friend of Jeffrey Fang and a reporter at KQED, asked the public for help finding the children Saturday night.

A GoFundMe page Fitzgerald Rodriguez set up for the family to “take some needed time off” has since collected more than $140,000.

Romero was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, auto theft, robbery, conspiracy, battery and a probation violation, according to police.

Police have not released a description of the second suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Funds approved for Better Market Street revision
Next story
SF’s Office of Transgender Initiatives launches a comprehensive wellness campaign

Just Posted

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
School board votes 5-2 to end selective admissions policy at Lowell

San Francisco’s school board voted on Tuesday to end a 55-year-old grade… Continue reading

COVID coronavirus (Shutterstock).
California’s first cases of South African COVID variant found in Bay Area

Two cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first discovered in South… Continue reading

City Hall is illuminated in the colors of the Transgender Pride Flag during a protest held in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 in response to a tweet sent out Wednesday morning by President Donald Trump regarding the ban of transgender people in the military. (Mira Laing/Special to S.F. Examiner)
SF’s Office of Transgender Initiatives launches a comprehensive wellness campaign

Program to go beyond efforts to undo the discriminatory policies of the previous administration.

While more San Franciscans will soon qualify to get vaccinated, limited supplies mean they may still have to wait.<ins></ins>
City expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers, first responders, food workers

Teachers, police officers, childcare workers and those who work in the food… Continue reading

Realtors discussing the local scene on the “Southern Oregon Real Estate Show” podcast (the city of Klamath Falls, Ore. is pictured) describe a “sold-out market.”<ins> (Shutterstock)</ins>
Not everybody is moving from SF to Austin

Pandemic has pushed city dwellers to smaller towns

Most Read