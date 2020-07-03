Arrest made in April homicide based on surveillance video footage

Police released an image captured on surveillance video of a man suspected in a homicide. (Courtesy SFPD)

San Francisco police said Thursday that they have made an arrest in a fatal assault on a city sidewalk that occurred on the afternoon of April 18.

Responding to a report of an assault at 5 p.m., offers found a 41-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. After he was transported to a hospital, he died of his injuries.

Based on information police received related to a surveillance video of the assault, police arrested James Davis, 53, of San Francisco in the 400 block of Eddy Street.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

