Armed robbery suspects arrested in Bay Bridge pursuit with baby in car

A mother who allegedly led officers in a pursuit across the Bay Bridge with her infant child in the car was arrested in connection with a pair of armed robberies, police said Wednesday.
Melissa Taylor, a 24-year-old resident of Oakland, is accused of robbing a person at gunpoint while wearing a hoodie and face mask on the afternoon of March 15 on Pine Street near Pacific Heights.
A couple weeks later on the evening of April 4, police say Taylor and 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey of Oakland robbed another person at gunpoint at Sacramento and Taylor streets in Nob Hill.
Later that evening, police allegedly saw Taylor and Bailey in a Mercedez-Benz matching the description of the car that was used in both robberies and followed the car onto the Bay Bridge.
After a failed traffic stop, a chase ensued and the duo allegedly began to throw items out of the car, according to police.
Taylor and Bailey were arrested when the car came to a stop near the Treasure Island exit, police said. Police found the baby in the vehicle and called Child Protective Services.
Police later halted traffic on the Bay Bridge to recover the items including a replica firearm and stolen property.
Police say Taylor had used a stolen credit card from the first robbery.
The duo was booked at County Jail on suspicion of various charges including robbery, child endangerment and possession of stolen property.
