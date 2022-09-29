shutterstock_561870079-Small

Move on over 707 -- 369 is moving in. 

Phone numbers generated in area code 707, which serves nine counties, eighteen major cities and almost the entire Northern California coast, will have a new code, 369, starting February 1, 2023.

The move is called an "overlay" by industry professionals, and it's meant to provide relief to the exhausted list of potential number combinations in a zone, said Christopher Chow, public information officer for the California Public Utility Commission.

