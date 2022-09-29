Phone numbers generated in area code 707, which serves nine counties, eighteen major cities and almost the entire Northern California coast, will have a new code, 369, starting February 1, 2023.
The move is called an "overlay" by industry professionals, and it's meant to provide relief to the exhausted list of potential number combinations in a zone, said Christopher Chow, public information officer for the California Public Utility Commission.
Everyone in the area who likes their current number has nothing to worry about, he added.
"Multiple area codes co-exist within the same geographic region. Existing 707 customers will retain their area code and specific telephone numbers."
The 707 area code was created in 1959, when growing regional populations required area code 415 to be divided into three chunks: 707 for the North Bay; 415 for SF, Marin and the Peninsula; and 408 for San Jose and the South Bay. At the time, there were only six area codes in all of California; today, there are 38.
Regionally, code 707 is a major source of pride and unity for NorCal residents. Rapper E-40, originally from Vallejo, released a hit in 2014 titled "707" with Willie Joe and Nef the Pharaoh that cites various local landmarks and niche knowledge about the history of the city, as a way to shout out the rappers' hometown.
An exerpt from Nef's verse captures the crew's vision:
"Times Herald taking pictures for so I'm striking for the pose /
My [expletive] on Alhambra still be playing with their nose /
[...] You want a verse from Lil Neffy then start cashing me /
[expletive] I'm from Vallejo mutha [expletive], stop asking me"
