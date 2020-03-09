Lowell, Archbishop Riordan to stay closed over coronavirus

Four San Francisco schools closed so far, at least temporarily

Archbishop Riordan High School and Lowell High School will remain closed, school officials said Monday.

Riordan will remain closed through March 22 after a student tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The all-boys private Catholic school initially closed on Monday after learning that a student’s parent tested positive for coronavirus. The extended closure came after consulting with the Department of Public Health.

Lowell High School will also remain closed through Tuesday due to a coronavirus link.

San Francisco Unified School District officials closed Lowell Thursday afternoon after learning that a parent of a student there had a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Lowell was initially closed through the weekend while undergoing extensive cleaning. All school and sports activities were also canceled.

An extended family member of a student at School of the Epiphany also tested positive, closing that school down on Monday.

There are 13 known coronavirus cases in San Francisco, department officials said Monday. The city has cancelled events in city-owned buildings and urged people to limit outings and avoid large gatherings, among other recommendations.

Immaculate Conception Academy Cristo Rey, an all-girls private Catholic school, said Sunday that the school would be closed for two weeks due to a staff member testing positive for the virus.

The University of California Berkeley has canceled most in-person classes through the end of spring break on March 29. San Francisco State University canceled activities for the month but classes are still in session.

Other Bay Area school closures include Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo and Notre Dame High School in Belmont from March 9-11, and San Jose’s Action Primary Plus on Monday. Stanford University and Golden Gate University have moved classes online for the time being.

Elk Grove Unified School District in Sacramento County, the fifth-largest district in the state, closed down entirely this week. The district moved up its spring break to minimize impact but the closure could extend past March 13.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Bay Area NewsCoronaviruseducationsan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/