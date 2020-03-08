Archbishop Riordan closes school Monday due to coronavirus link

Archbishop Riordan High School will be closed Monday after a parent of a student tested positive for the coronavirus, officials told parents over the weekend.

Officials from the all-boys private Catholic school sent a note to parents that a student’s parent had coronavirus and would close the school on Monday out of “an abundance of caution” while they conduct a deep cleaning of the campus, KPIX reported.

Riordan joins Lowell High School, which officials closed Thursday afternoon through the weekend due to similar circumstances of a student’s parent tested postive for coronavirus. As of Sunday morning, parents and staff are still waiting for information on whether school and activities will resume on Monday.

“While it is not our intent to cause undue alarm or disruption to our students’ learning, the District has decided to act conservatively and in the best interest of our community members in announcing this closure,” the district said in a statement Thursday. “We know that closing school is disruptive and we appreciate your understanding while we continue to gather facts.”

Bay Area schools Action Primary Plus in San Jose, Atherton private school Menlo School, and Oakland charter school Aspire Monarch Academy also closed through the weekend.

There are eight confirmed cases in San Francisco, the Department of Public Health reported Saturday. City officials issued “aggressive recommendations” on Friday to limit outings, stay home, avoid large gatherings, and for private businesses to cancel events. San Francisco itself canceled the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mission Sunday Streets, and the San Francisco Symphony canceled all concerts through March 20.

However, the Department of Public Health did not advise school closures.

‘There is no general Centers for Disease Control recommendation to close schools, and the San Francisco Department of Public Health does not recommend closing any schools in San Francisco at this time,” the department said in a statement released after the closure of Lowell High School. “If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a school, the Department of Public Health will work with the school and the district to determine the best measures including potential school closure.”

