Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple. The tech giant's new "buy-now-pay-later" service  lets users split purchases into four payments, making payments over six weeks with no interest and no fees. 

You can now buy an Apple product and pay the tech giant later as the iPhone maker takes a step toward also becoming a fintech company.

Apple said it will offer its version of “buy now, pay later,” the growing financial technology trend known as an alternative to credit cards.

