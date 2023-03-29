You can now buy an Apple product and pay the tech giant later as the iPhone maker takes a step toward also becoming a fintech company.
Apple said it will offer its version of “buy now, pay later,” the growing financial technology trend known as an alternative to credit cards.
The new service lets users split purchases into four payments, making payments over six weeks “with no interest and no fees.” Buyers can apply for Apple loans of $50 to $1,000, which they can use to make purchases on their iPhones and iPads with stores that accept Apple Pay. The company is trying the feature with select users before offering it to all eligible users.
“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to how people manage their finances,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement. “Many people are looking for flexible payment options.”
One such option is “buy now, pay later,” or BNPL, which emerged as a fast-growing segment of financial services. BNPL companies offer financing with zero interest in which a consumer typically pays for the purchase in four or sometimes fewer installments.
BNPL grew as companies, such as Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay, which is now owned by Block, gained more access to consumer financial data which they used for making faster underwriting decisions.
Some BNPL companies have partnered with major consumer retail companies. What Apple is doing is significant given its massive reach. Logan Allin, managing partner and founder of Fin Capital, said Apple processes $6 trillion in annual payments, “that’s second only to Visa globally.”
“With Apple Pay accounting for 92% of all mobile wallet debit transactions, finding ways to deepen their consumer relationships, particularly at point-of-sale, and cross-sell is a natural extension,” he told The Examiner.
Apple’s timing is also smart, said analyst Melody Brue of Moor Insights & Strategy. “The rising cost of living has put pressure on consumers and given BNPL a boost in unexpected places like grocery and small purchases, exactly the kind of purchases where consumers are likely to use Apple Pay,” she told The Examiner.
BNPL also has become popular among younger consumers who are typically “the ones who don’t use credit cards but have bigger purchases they want to spread out or in the case of during the pandemic knew they were getting a stimulus check and wanted to postpone payment on something,” Brue said.
The big question now is how a tech behemoth like Apple offering its own BNPL financing will impact the sector’s leading players.
Wall Street offered some insights Tuesday when the Apple announcement sent shares of Affirm falling.
Allin said he thinks Apple Pay Later could “meaningfully disintermediate incumbents like Affirm, Klarna, and Block” given the tech giant’s “loyal install-base and the streamlined consumer experience.”
“We believe Apple will continue to vertically integrate FinTech offerings and become the leading global consumer FinTech, which will have positive tailwinds and stickiness across all of their other verticals,” he said.
Analyst Alex Johnson, author of the Fintech Takes newsletter, said that despite the stock sell off, he disagreed that Apple’s move would be bad for Affirm.
“Most of Affirm’s business is in larger installment loans — think Peloton,” he told The Examiner. “This won’t impact at all. I also expect Apple’s growth in this area to be more of a slow burn over time because they’re not partnering directly with merchants. Merchant partnerships are what tend to drive rapid growth in BNPL.”
In a note to clients, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev also downplayed the Apple move’s impact on Affirm, saying the Cupertino tech giant’s new financing offering will likely strengthen “buy now, pay later” as a category.
Overall, although the knee-jerk reaction is understandable, Apple's move may only further solidify the BNPL category as legitimate,” Dolev wrote.
Johns said moving into the BNPL space is also “a huge risk” for Apple. “They are opening themselves up to more regulatory scrutiny and it’s only one they would take if they were serious about making money in financial services,” he said.
BNPL itself has started to draw more scrutiny from regulators, who have become increasingly concerned about the financing’s impact on consumers, especially during the economic downturn.
In March, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a report that, “While many BNPL borrowers who we observed used the product without any noticeable indications of financial stress, BNPL borrowers were, on average, much more likely to be highly indebted, revolve on their credit cards, have delinquencies in traditional credit products and use high-interest financial services such as payday, pawn, and overdraft compared to non-BNPL borrowers.”