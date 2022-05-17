News

Apple delays, modifies its return to office plans

By The New York Times

By New York Times • May 17, 2022 1:30 pm - Updated May 17, 2022 2:35 pm
FILE -- Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., on March 15, 2019. The pandemic hit less than a year after Apple celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. It has largely sat unused for the past two years. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

By The New York Times

Apple, in a blow to its efforts to restore normalcy to its operations, has suspended its requirement that employees return to the office this month because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The reversal was welcome news for thousands of employees who pushed back against the company’s demand that they begin coming to the office for at least three days a week starting in late May.

Early this month, a group which calls itself “Apple Together” published a letter calling on the executive team to allow for a hybrid and flexible work schedule, saying they could collaborate remotely using online tools such as Slack, and spare themselves hours of commuting.

One of Apple’s leading artificial intelligence engineers, Ian Goodfellow, resigned in early May because of the office-return policy. Goodfellow did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Apple said in a note to employees Tuesday it would proceed with a pilot program to bring some workers back to the office twice a week in the weeks ahead. It said anyone in that program who felt uncomfortable coming into the office would have the option to work remotely.

The company also asked that employees who do come to campus wear masks in common areas and elevators. It said it would continue to monitor COVID cases and provide employees with updates at least two weeks before any future changes to its office policy.

The pandemic hit less than a year after Apple celebrated the opening of its new $5 billion headquarters in Cupertino. It has largely sat unused for the past two years.

©2022 The New York Times

Sign Up For The Daily Newsletter
Related Stories
Warriors forward Draymond Green, seen flexing against the Denver Nuggets in April, will play a key role against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)
Warriors vs. Mavericks preview: Another series, another superhero

Round after round, Golden State has faced the NBA’s best. Next up, Luka Dončić

By Al Saracevic
The Fulton safe sleeping village run by Urban Alchemy near City Hall in April. To address the housing needs of the poorest members of society, the authors of a new book call for “deep investment” into affordable housing from every level of government, stronger tenant protections, and the loosening of zoning controls and other “regulatory hoops” that developers of all types of housing face today. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Homelessness is a housing problem, but also a political one

New book seeks to disabuse people of their misconceptions of homelessness

By Benjamin Schneider Examiner staff writer
Solar panels (Surasak Jailak/Shutterstock)
Batteries are powering defection from the electric grid

“Minimizing my impact on the planet is something I’ve been working on since I was, like, 13 years old.”

By Jessica Wolfrom Examiner staff writer