Antioch teens arrested for suspected robbery

Four Antioch teens are in custody for a suspected robbery near Jackson Sqaure on Nov. 20

The San Francisco Police Department arrested four Antioch teens Tuesday suspected of robbing a 55-year-old woman.

Reginald Soriano, 18, 19-year-old London Evans and two 17-year-olds, all from Antioch, were taken into custody in connection with a robbery that occurred on Nov. 20 near Jackson Square.

Police said Central Station officers were patrolling the area around 4:15 p.m. when they saw suspects later identified as Soriano and Evans rip a purse from the victim’s shoulder before fleeing on foot toward an idling beige Mercedes occupied by the two juveniles.

Officers caught Evans and Soriano near the 400 block of Jackson Street while the juveniles in the Mercedes — blocked by officers from fleeing — were taken into custody without incident. Soriano also allegedly removed a firearm from his waistband, throwing it to the ground during the arrest.

After searching the vehicle, officers discovered stolen license plates and several stolen items linked to a robbery in Oakland.

Soriano was booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, vehicle registration fraud and multiple firearms violations. Evans was also booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, multiple firearms violations and resisting arrest.

The two juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property. One juvenile suspect was also booked on suspicion of driving without a license.

