Antioch man, 41, shot and killed in Bayview

A man killed in a shooting in the Bayview on Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 41-year-old Antioch resident Mourice Green.

The shooting was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the area of Thomas Avenue and Keith Street.

No arrest has been made in connection with Green’s killing, and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

