Jonathan Majors as Kang

Jonathan Majors, star of 2019's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," is pictured above as Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." (Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)

 Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next phase will start in San Francisco.

The City starred in Monday's trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023. It's the beginning of the fifth phase of Marvel Studios films and TV shows, and the first movie to follow next month's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

