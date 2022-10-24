The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next phase will start in San Francisco.
The City starred in Monday's trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023. It's the beginning of the fifth phase of Marvel Studios films and TV shows, and the first movie to follow next month's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Monday's trailer showed Scott Lang, the shrinking San Francisco-based superhero played by Paul Rudd, with a new lease on life after the events of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."
Opening with a shot of The City's skyline, the footage follows Rudd's character as something of a San Francisco celebrity. That is, when the eponymous Ant-Man isn't mistaken for invertebrate-inspired Avenger.
The San Francisco connections continue as the trailer transitions to the Quantum Realm, a dimension from which Ant-Man and his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), must escape.
They encounter Kang, the overarching villain of Phases 5 and 6 of Marvel's sprawling film and TV series portrayed by Jonathan Majors, who promises to return them home as long as they help with … something the trailer doesn't specify, but is surely nefarious.
Majors, of course, broke out with a star turn in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," the 2019 film centered on Black residents of The City grappling with San Francisco's widespread gentrification.
Marvel Studios quietly filmed scenic shots of San Francisco and external ones of the Central Police Station for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" last June, but without any of the film's stars. Rudd and Co. were spotted filming in The City earlier this year.
"Quantumania," of course, isn't San Francisco's first appearance in a Marvel film.
In addition to the previous two "Ant-Man" films and "Endgame," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" was also filmed and set in San Francisco, memorably incorporating a chase sequence aboard a Muni bus. Sony Pictures' first two "Venom" films also took place in The City, and the Golden Gate Bridge was all but destroyed in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand."