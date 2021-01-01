Annual New Year’s polar plunge draws hardy, enthusiastic crowd

Swimmers of all ages and sizes and varying states of undress braved the chilly water of the Pacific Ocean Friday at Ocean Beach for an annual polar plunge.
While the annual New Year’s Day event usually ends with a gathering at the Riptide, a popular bar on Taraval, this year the Riptide is closed and the plunge officially canceled.
But the bar posted a message on its Facebook page urging patrons to spread out at the beach and “take The Plunge and make it your own this year!”
And that’s what residents did, racing toward the waves enthusiastically at the stroke of noon.
