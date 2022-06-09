BOSTON -- All eyes were on Steph Curry Thursday. Or more specifically, Steph Curry's foot.
The Warriors' star re-injured his troubled hoof late in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, a turning point moment that contributed heavily to Boston's 116-100 victory. The Celtics now hold a 2-1 series lead and the Dubs face a must-win situation in Game 4 Friday.
In an effort to get to the heart of the matter, and the ligaments, too, I decided to go straight to the source and talk to Curry's left foot. Here's what it had to say:
So Lefty, Steph just told everyone that he's "gonna play" in Game 4 Friday night. Does it ever concern you that he might be writing checks you can't cash?
It drives me nuts, Al. This guy runs for miles every game. Fighting through screens. Making tough cuts. It's enough to make me sore as hell. Then you have a 260-pound giant slam down on me? There oughta be a law. Sure, Steph. We'll play Friday night. Maybe we go out dancing after.
You and your neighboring ankles might be the most scrutinized body parts in NBA history. At least since Bill Walton made his living breaking bones. What's it feel like to have everyone up in your business?
Well, as Steph put it today, sometimes "you become your own doctor." We've been through this so many times, you have to roll with it. Just ask the ankles. They've gotten rolled more often than a Sixth Street drunk. Hehe... I love tweaking the neighbors. They're swell fellas.
Now, Steve Kerr said he expects Steph to play Friday night. Klay Thompson said everyone will have to step up to help the Warriors' cause. Have you heard anything from Draymond's feet?
We haven't really talked to Draymond's feet since the 2016 Finals. That whole thing with Lebron made us all look bad.
Understood. It's got to be tough getting treatment for these injuries. This is the same thing that happened to Steph against the Celtics during the regular season, and then against Denver in the playoffs. He said it feels like this time isn't as bad as the previous two incidents. What do you have to say about that?
Easy for him to say. He just sits there and dunks us in the ice bath. Then there's the massaging. And taping. Ultrasound. You name it. If they gave out Marriott points for rehab, me and Righty would be in Cancun, baby. We might be there soon enough if these cats don't pull it off Friday night. And what do you expect Steph to say? 'My foot is a swollen mess?' Never bet against the Warriors in a must-win game. And definitely never trust an athlete when discussing an injury. Just ask Jimmy Garoppolo's shoulder.
We appreciate you taking the time for The Examiner today, Lefty. Any parting shots for Dub Nation?
Listen, I like to bitch and moan like the next guy. But, when it all comes down to it, I'm looking forward to Friday night. There'll be plenty of times for ticklish massages and pampered pedicures when Steph's done playing. Paging Dr. Scholl! Tape me up. Lace me down. I'm all in.
The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.