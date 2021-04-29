Amid pressure, Daly City releases names of officers in Roger Allen police shooting

A person holds a sign at a vigil for Roger Allen, who was killed by Daly City Police on April 7, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Daly City officials changed course Thursday and identified four officers at the scene of the fatal police shooting of Roger Allen, after facing backlash for initially refusing to release the names.

The officers are identified as Lt. Michael Brennan and officers Rosa Brenes, Nicholas McCarthy and Cameron Newton, according to a statement from the city. Officials have not said how each of the officers was involved and which of them is the officer who discharged his firearm.

Daly City officials did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Allen was in the passenger seat of a parked truck on the afternoon of April 7 when police stopped to offer assistance with a damaged tire on Niantic Avenue between Citrus and Westlake avenues, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

One officer fired his gun twice when an alleged struggle broke out between Allen and another one of the officers over a fake gun, striking him once. Officials said in the statement Thursday that the officer fired when the replica gun was “pointed at the face of one of the offficers.”

Allen, a 44-year-old Black man from San Francisco, was taken to a hospital and died. His killing has since prompted protests in both Daly City and San Francisco and renewed calls for the Daly City Police Department to equip its officers with body-worn cameras.

As of last Friday, authorities said they had not recovered any video of the shooting.

In the three weeks after the shooting, Daly City police and officials had declined to name the officers at the scene citing an open investigation into the incident by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. However, similar investigations into other police shootings by law enforcement in San Mateo County have not stopped those agencies from identifying officers.

During a lengthy Daly City Council meeting Monday, advocates demanded that officials name the officers. Three members of the council reached by the San Francisco Examiner last week had indicated they supported withholding the names pending the investigation.

“The lack of transparency and urgency by the Daly City City Council is extremely disturbing,” Rev. Lorrie Owens, president of San Mateo branch of the NAACP, said at the meeting. She said the group demanded the names of the officers be released, an independent investigation into the shooting and the implementation of body-worn cameras.

In the statement Thursday, officials also announced that an administrative investigation into the incident would be conducted “by an impartial outside investigator.” The criminal investigation into the officers is ongoing.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/