Americans from Wuhan arriving at Travis Air Force Base to be quarantined due to coronavirus

By Bay City News Service

About 350 Americans coming from Wuhan, China, will arrive at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday, military officials said Tuesday.

Two flights carrying the passengers have left China as part of a U.S. Department of State chartered evacuation.

Passengers on one of the flights will remain at the air base and be quarantined for 14 days. Passengers on the other flight will continue on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego after the plane refuels at Travis Air Force Base.

Passengers on that flight will be quarantined at the Marine air station for 14 days. The quarantines are meant to protect others from the spread of the novel coronavirus, which broke out initially in Wuhan and has spread to the U.S.

Four people in the Bay Area have been diagnosed with the disease. Two cases were reported in San Benito County and two in Santa Clara County. The people diagnosed in San Benito County are being treated at a hospital affiliated with the University of California at San Francisco, university health officials confirmed. In addition, five workers at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose were sent home after being exposed to the virus, Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday. In China, more than 17,000 cases of the virus have been reported and some 300 people have died. Travelers from Wuhan who will be staying at least temporarily at Travis Air Force Base will be lodging at the base’s Westwind Inn.

The inn will be cordoned off to protect the privacy of the evacuees and to protect the service personnel at the air base, according to military officials.

The 14-day quarantine will be managed by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, military officials said. Health and Human Services personnel will be responsible for all care, security and transportation for the evacuees. Travis Air Force Base is only providing housing at this time, according to officials at the air base. Travis Air Force Base is one of four bases that have been selected by the Department of Health and Human Services to house evacuees coming to the U.S. due to the coronavirus. Travis Air Force Base officials would not say Tuesday what time they expect the flights to land on Wednesday.

