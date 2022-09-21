Tenderloin street

The poverty and homelessness in San Francisco, particularly the Tenderloin and Mid-Market, have stoked anger toward politicians.

 Ian C. Bates/The New York Times

An Oakland woman who allegedly sold fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood has been indicted in federal court. 

Federal officials on Wednesday announced a grand jury had indicted Cesia Medina-Zuniga on one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The 26-year-old will be arraigned next Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 