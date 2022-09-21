An Oakland woman who allegedly sold fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood has been indicted in federal court.
Federal officials on Wednesday announced a grand jury had indicted Cesia Medina-Zuniga on one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute. The 26-year-old will be arraigned next Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Medina-Zuniga allegedly sold nearly $2,700 worth of fentanyl and "increasing quantities and varieties of narcotics" to an undercover officer near San Francisco’s Civic Center between July and September.
Federal officials said she had commuted from her East Oakland home to San Francisco since 2019 to sell narcotics, and she allegedly began selling fentanyl in the Tenderloin the following year.
The San Francisco City Attorney's Office said last month that San Francisco experienced a 478% increase in overdose-related deaths between 2015 and 2020, with the proliferation of prescription opioids and fentanyl driving the spike.
As drug overdose deaths climbed further amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl accounted for nearly 73% of the 1,366 deaths in the city in 2020 and '21. At least 20% of San Francisco's opioid overdose deaths in the last two years and the first eight months of this year occurred in the Tenderloin, according to city data.
The officer purchased 103 grams of fentanyl between July 12 and Aug. 19, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They then agreed to purchase about 198 grams from Medina-Zuniga on Sept. 8, and she was arrested leaving her home carrying "351 grams of suspected fentanyl." Prosecutors alleged Medina-Zuniga also sold the officer more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.
