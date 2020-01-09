Alleged gang members face federal charges in deadly Fillmore shootout

Jamare Coats, 26, and Robert Manning, 28, indicted in gun battle that killed one, injured five

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott speaks alongside U.S. Attorney David Anderson as they announce federal firearms charges against two men for their roles in a March 2019 shooting outside the Fillmore Heritage Center in a news conference at the Phillip Burton Federal Building on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Two alleged gang members will face federal charges in connection with a “brazen” shootout that killed a man and injured five others in the Fillmore last March, authorities said Thursday.

Police Chief Bill Scott joined federal law enforcement officials to announce the grand jury indictment against San Francisco residents Jamare Coats, 26, and Robert Manning, 28.

“This event was heinous,” Scott said. “An exchange of gunfire on city streets on a busy night by members of rival gangs. Bystanders who were injured by gunfire — unsuspecting bystanders at that.”

Federal prosecutors say Manning and Coats are members of the Western Addition’s Mac Block gang.

They were outside a funeral reception for a well-known pimp at the Fillmore Heritage Center on March 23, 2019 when gunfire broke out, the San Francisco Examiner previously reported.

The shootout injured several “completely innocent” bystanders who were enjoying a busy Saturday evening in the district, John Bennett, special agent in charge of the FBI in San Francisco.

Among them was a 27-year-old man who was shot in the spine and paralyzed from the waist down.

“An event like this is completely unacceptable,” Bennett said. “The streets of San Francisco cannot and will not be used as a playground for gang warfare. We won’t allow it and we will pursue those who try. Those wannabe kings of the street don’t have a throne waiting for them, they have a prison cell waiting for them.”

The gun battle shuttered the Fillmore Heritage Center over concerns about a lack of security plans for events at the building, prompting outrage within the community. The center has occasionally hosted events since.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson hailed the indictment as an example of the work that can be accomplished when federal and local law enforcement cooperate.

Anderson took the opportunity to jab at San Francisco for having sanctuary policies that prohibit cooperation with immigration officials and for suspending participation in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“We are all safer when federal and local law enforcement are allowed to work together,” Anderson said. “Cases are cleared faster when we remove obstacles to cooperation, and there is no greater contributor to public safety than professional investigations and prompt charging decisions.”

Coats and Manning have been indicted on one count each of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death and being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show.

Scott said both are documented gang members with violent criminal histories.

This story will be updated.

