A PG&E logo on a work truck parked outside the Embarcadero substation at Folsom and Fremont streets San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Alamo Square gas leak injures 1

A gas leak near San Francisco’s Alamo Square on Thursday afternoon sent some flames into the air and injured one person, according to San Francisco fire officials.

Police and fire officials began going door to door evacuating people shortly before 3 p.m. in response to the gas leak and flare of flames in the 1000 block of Fulton Street.

Fire officials said on Twitter that the leak was caused by a construction worker damaging a gas line.

One person was injured, but the injury was described as mild. No structures were damaged by the leak, which occurred in the sidewalk in front of homes on Fulton.

PG&E had shut off the gas to the area by around 4 p.m.

