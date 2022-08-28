Al Saracevic, a columnist and editor at The Examiner and Chronicle who covered San Francisco from the dot-com bust of the 1990s to the Covid-19 pandemic, capturing The City's biggest sports, politics and business personalities along the way, died Saturday at 52.
Saracevic collapsed early Saturday morning after listening to an old friend, Jeff Yasuda, play music in The Mission.
In more than a quarter century of serving San Francisco with gutsy journalism, Saracevic covered the biggest stories of his generation with a style well-suited for the brainy, irreverent city he loved.
For the past year, Saracevic helped to revitalize The Examiner — where he began his career — as director of news and sports and as a columnist who could raise a round of applause or a howl of protest with his outspoken take on The City's most pressing issues. Saracevic was a driving force in The Examiner's rebirth, taking great pride in the relaunch of both its print and digital editions.
“Al was a towering figure in Bay Area journalism,” said Clint Reilly, editor and publisher of The Examiner. “His journalistic DNA flowed through every aspect of the new Examiner.”
As sports editor for The Chronicle, Saracevic oversaw coverage of a golden age for San Francisco's teams, including three World Series championships by the Giants, five NBA Finals appearances by the Warriors and two visits to the Super Bowl by 49ers. Under his leadership, the Associated Press Sports Editors honored The Chronicle’s sports page as one of the best in the nation six times. He also led The Chronicle's Covid-19 medical coverage and worked as the paper's business editor.
He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Kline-Saracevic, son Samuel and daughter, Maggie.
His wife remembers their arrival to San Francisco from New York City, where they became a couple after meeting in high school in New Jersey. Saracevic had already published his first of thousands of stories about The City, and couldn't wait to show her.
"When we drove cross country to move here, he pulled up to a newspaper box, and surprised me with his first story," she said. "He pulled it out of the box, so proud."
Willie Brown, former mayor of San Francisco and speaker of the California State Assembly, told The Examiner that Saracevic was one of the most well informed journalists in The City.
“He was a true journalist. He was interested enough and knowledgeable enough to actually have discussions on the biggest issues. He’s a real loss.”
Tamara Straus, The Examiner's co-managing editor who worked with Saracevic at The Chronicle as well, noted the large hole he will leave in San Francisco journalism.
"Al was big in every way. Big in stature, big in intelligence, big in compassion. And big in the way the best journalists can be big, in their drive to cover politicians and institutions and people from every walk of life — the known, the unknown, the famous and the reviled. Al loved covering them all. He lived and breathed journalism in a passionate, no-holds-barred way, and will be greatly missed."
Saracevic was a graduate of Rutgers University in New Jersey, and a first-generation Croatian American, who spoke his family’s native tongue fluently. He loved that heritage and poked fun at people struggling to spell his last name. "C'mon, Saracevic. It's spelled just like it sounds," he would quip.
This summer, as he left for a family trip to Croatia, he said goodbye to San Francisco with his signature mix of clear-eyed pragmatism and love for The City.
"We’re all fed up with the social problems. The homelessness tragedy. The public safety issues. The drug markets and broken windows. It all sucks. But, if you take a breath and step back, this is still San Francisco," he wrote in the July column.
"Remember one thing. When the trip is done. When the party’s over. When you’ve spent all your money and lost your flip-flops in Barcelona. It’s time to come home. To the best place in the world.
I’m heading out with the fam, my friends. And can’t wait to come home."