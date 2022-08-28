Al Saracevic

Al Saracevic, a columnist and editor at The Examiner and Chronicle who covered San Francisco from the dot-com bust of the 1990s to the Covid-19 pandemic, capturing The City's biggest sports, politics and business personalities along the way, died Saturday at 52.

Saracevic collapsed early Saturday morning after listening to an old friend, Jeff Yasuda, play music in The Mission. 

@JeffElder

jelder@sfexaminer.com