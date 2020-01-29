Airport commissioner resigns in wake of Nuru public corruption probe

A San Francisco airport commissioner has resigned after being caught up in an FBI public corruption investigation that ensnared one of the highest ranking officials in The City and a local restaurateur.

Linda S. Crayton, a longtime member of the Airport Commission who was first appointed in 1996 by former Mayor Willie Brown, submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor London Breed on Wednesday citing health concerns.

Her resignation came on the heels of federal authorities unsealing a lengthy criminal complaint Tuesday against Public Works Director Muhammed Nuru and Nick Bovis, the owner of famed sports bar Lefty O’Doul’s.

Nuru and Bovis allegedly schemed to bribe Crayton with $5,000 to help secure a lucrative restaurant lease at San Francisco International Airport. Crayton, who does not appear to have accepted the alleged envelope full of cash, is not charged with a crime.

But FBI Special Agent James A. Folger did conclude in the complaint that her presence at meetings with Nuru and Bovis violated local “rules barring communication with members of the Airport Commission seeking to influence the outcome of the selection process.”

Crayton is referred to as “Airport Commissioner 1” in the redacted complaint. But her attorney, Randy Knox, confirmed that she is the unnamed commissioner.

He also disputed Folger’s conclusion and said his client “did nothing wrong.”

“She is innocent of all wrongdoing,” Knox said. “She will cooperate fully with any investigation.”

Knox said the rules in the Request for Proposals for the restaurant lease say “you can’t meet with anybody for the purpose of influencing your official action.”

“Her meetings with them were to gather and furnish information in connection with the RFP process,” Knox said. “She was not meeting with them to influence the official outcome of the RFP.”

Knox said the news has “placed a strain on her health.”

In her resignation letter, Crayton does not mention the FBI complaint, but that: “The bottom line is, the demands of my medical treatment have increased to the point that I cannot continue to serve on the commission.”

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/