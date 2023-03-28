San Francisco Muni bus 38-Geary

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a78973d4-7fff-0982-3d1c-b0021c0cd6d0”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a78973d4-7fff-0982-3d1c-b0021c0cd6d0”}A juvenile stabbed and caused life-threatening injuries to another young person on a Muni bus last week, one incident in a string of troubling instances of youth violence in public spaces this month. {/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a78973d4-7fff-0982-3d1c-b0021c0cd6d0”}{/span}{/span}

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco is experiencing a troubling increase in youth violence, with attacks on a city bus, public spaces and classrooms that involved children ages 12 through 17.

Maria Su, executive director of the Department of Children, Youth and their Families, said “Our youth are still recovering from the devastating effect of the pandemic, and we know that it will take the entire city family, which includes leveraging the expertise of our community-based organizations, to help them build up their social-emotional resilience.”

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com