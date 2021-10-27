After the storm: How San Francisco utilizes rainwater

Last Sunday — San Francisco’s wettest October day on record — a team of seven neighbors were spotted at the intersection of 31st and California. Brooms in hand, they were trying to sweep rainwater which had flooded the intersection down the street and into the storm drains.

If they hadn’t come to the rescue, that’s where most of that water would have eventually flowed, anyway. That’s because, despite having some of the most sustainable policies in the nation, San Francisco still loses most of it’s potentially reusable rain water down the drain.

And that’s a problem. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation extending a state-wide drought emergency, which gives the State Water Resources Control Board authority to ban wasteful water practices. On Monday, after the storms cleared, California’s largest and second-largest reservoirs were only 22% and 26% full. And while about 4 inches of rain fell upon downtown San Francisco last weekend, the majority of that flowed into the sewers and sea.

“As the climate crisis worsens, there is no doubt that increased water reuse and recycling from all sources, including rainwater when it’s available, will be necessary for our survival,” said Supervisor Mandelman, who has been particularly vocal about the issue, in a statement.

Despite the amount of water wasted, San Francisco’s policies are ahead of most other cities in the state. Residents are reimbursed for rainwater cisterns installed on their property, large developments are required to install water recycling systems, and a stormwater collection project that will irrigate most of a new park in Russian Hill is underway. Since 2012 the SF Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has encouraged water reclamation, establishing a voluntary program to encourage large-scale water reuse systems by establishing clear guidelines for developers and establishing water quality standards.

In 2015, Senator Scott Wiener, a city Supervisor at the time, authored legislation mandating the establishment of those water reuse systems in new developments over 250,000 square feet. Just last month, an ordinance authored by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman expanded that requirement to new developments of 100,000 square feet or more. Mandelman’s office told the Examiner that the legislation “more than doubles” the amount of water reused.

There are several types of rainwater that can be reused, with varying degrees of filtration and treatment. Greywater is lightly contaminated water that has been used once and is now considered waste, like water that goes down the drain from a shower or after washing one’s hands. Stormwater is water from rainfall that drains off a land area or has crossed surfaces like roads and driveways. Rainwater, the cleanest of these types of reusable water, comes directly from the sky and at most slides off a non-contaminating surface, like a roof. This water can even become potable with basic filtration.

Harvesting that rain water, in its most basic form, is simple. Water must be funneled through clean gutters or PVC into a storage vessel, like a cistern. Then that vessel must be connected to a plumbing system, with the proper filtration, treatment, and pressurization systems in place applicable to the water’s intended use. People collecting rainwater at home typically just need a basic filtration screen and a hose. Those with a green thumb can also make use of stormwater at home by reshaping gardens to funnel and divert water for irrigation.

“It’s just common sense,” says Laura Allen. She’s a founding member of the organization Greywater Action, which educates people about household filtration systems, and has also written several manuals on the subject. “People care about the environment, they care about the water, and they see this water coming down and know we should be utilizing it in the best way, but they don’t always know how.”

In commercial settings, the systems can become more complex, but follow the same model. Filtration systems often include multiple stages of treatment and disinfection, as well as pressurization so the water can be used for things like flushing toilets. Developers and engineers working on these projects must complete applications with the PUC, the Department of Public Health, and, in some cases, a permit application with San Francisco Public Works. Application fees and engineering reports are also required. In other words: the city’s regulations still come with a good bit of bureaucracy.

Sherwood Design Engineers, headquartered in San Francisco, are one of the leading firms on the West Coast taking on that challenge. They’re restoring the banks and removing retaining walls around Strawberry Creek at the UC Berkeley campus, for example. They are also behind the integrated water management plan for a highly-publicized, mixed-use community development in San Francisco’s India Basin.

Their renovations at Francisco Park are particularly noteworthy. There, Sherwood Design Engineers has built a world-class stormwater catchment system that will store 500,000 gallons of water and almost fully irrigate the park. In addition to the project’s immense size, it also has metaphorical value: the park itself was once a massive reservoir dating back to the 1850s that had been abandoned for nearly 80 years. The project reintroduced a useful water source.

Large yellow cisterns are installed in 2019 to store rain at Francisco Park, The City’s newest park which is nearing completion in the Russian Hill area. (Photo courtesy MCK Americas Inc.)

“At Francisco Park, we actually made use of a decommissioned drinking water reservoir,” says Amelia Luna, a Senior Project Manager at Sherwood. “The City is leading the Nation in promoting and passing regulations for onsite reuse of alternate water supplies like rainwater and stormwater,” she added.

But despite all that effort, one of the most consequential ways to encourage rainwater reuse in San Francisco may be through boosting awareness around how to do it at home. In 2005, San Francisco made it officially legal to disconnect downspouts from the combined sewer system to direct rainwater to locations like gardens or cisterns. That water can be used for outdoor irrigation, decorative fountains, and car washes, for example.

“If everyone had even a rain barrel at their buildings, that would be a lot,” says Allen. “It’s about awareness and feeling connected to our water.”

Greywater Action offers dozens of resources on their website for setting up a home irrigation system, and also leads hands-on workshops and presentations. Further, SFPUC customers can be reimbursed for up to $100 spent on each of a property’s first two rain barrels, or up to $350 spent on a cistern holding up to 5,000 gallons. Interested residents must fill out an application on the SFPUC website.

According to the SFPUC, households which collect rainwater can collect 600 gallons of water for every 1,000 square feet of roof for every one inch of rain. On a day like Sunday, that means the average two or three bedroom in The City could have collected 2,400 gallons — enough for about 240 5-minute showers alone.

