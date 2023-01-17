The City of San Francisco wants to know exactly how and when it can clear homeless encampments in the wake of a recent court ruling that limited its ability to do so.
Judge Donna Ryu declined to give a formal answer on Thursday, but had a few questions of her own.
During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Ryu denied the motion for clarification filed by The City, which asked her to elaborate on the definition of “involuntarily homeless” in her December ruling.
Ryu issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars The City from enforcing five laws that restrict public camping and sitting on public sidewalks. However it still allows city outreach teams to continue to respond to encampments, offer shelters and temporarily clear sidewalks to allow for cleaning.
Ryu turned down the motion on technical grounds because it asked a substantive question, but was made in the form of a simple request for clarification.
Still, she probed the issue, giving further window into how she might rule in the ongoing legal battle between homeless advocates and The City about how it addresses homeless encampments.
What’s been happening since December?
Since the judge’s ruling, The City has continued to address homeless encampments. Advocates for the homeless claim that The City is running afoul of Ryu’s order, while The City says it is simply conducting cleaning and making offers of shelter.
“The order prohibits the City from enforcing five specific laws to prevent involuntarily homeless individuals from sitting, lying, or sleeping on public property,” Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for City Attorney David Chiu, wrote in an email to The Examiner. “The order does not prohibit the City from maintaining safe and healthy streets for all. The City may continue to ensure sidewalks are not obstructed and are usable for everyone. And, the City may still ask unhoused people to move temporarily for cleaning activities.”
If the case goes to trial, Ryu will decide whether The City’s homeless sweeps violate the constitutional rights of people experiencing homelessness.
What is the purpose?
In Thursday’s hearing, Ryu pointedly asked the purpose of The City’s ongoing response to encampments.
“The purpose is to offer shelter and services to these people who are on the street and to give them the opportunity to go out for the weather,” Deputy City Attorney Jim Emery told Ryu.
John Do, a lawyer for the ACLU of Northern California agreed that this is OK, “if done in an orderly and humane way.”
In 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness
What’s actually being told to homeless?
Ryu wanted more detail on what’s actually being told to people who live in encampments when City outreach teams arrive. City leaders have submitted written testimony that describes the instructions they give to outreach workers, but there is a dearth of testimony regarding what people on the ground actually do.
“There’s also a huge gap which is that nobody, not a single declarant of the city, talked about what was actually communicated…to the affected individuals,” Ryu said.
How many people are asking for shelter?
Ryu also wanted a better understanding of the outcomes of The City’s homeless outreach efforts, including "who’s asking for shelter, how many people are actually asking and how many are getting placed.”
What are the implications?
Ryu made clear on Thursday that she would like The City and the homeless advocates suing it to work through these issues among themselves.
But, if they can’t, the answers to the questions she asked on Thursday could prove crucial to any ruling she issues — and the limits it could place on City sweeps — as the case goes on.