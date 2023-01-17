Donna M. Ryu is a United States magistrate judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California since 2010.

The City of San Francisco wants to know exactly how and when it can clear homeless encampments in the wake of a recent court ruling that limited its ability to do so. 

Judge Donna Ryu declined to give a formal answer on Thursday, but had a few questions of her own.

