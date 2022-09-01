Leanna Louie fist raise

Leanna Louie holds up her fist at a rally outside City Hall on Tuesday where she announced a challenge to a City Attorney decision striking her from the November ballot as a District 4 supervisor candidate.

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

Leanna Louie just can’t help it. After being booted off of the ballot by City Attorney David Chiu last week for failing to prove her residency in District 4, the scandal-dogged wannabe Board of Supervisors candidate on Tuesday announced plans to challenge the decision.

But Louie’s continued presence on the political stage could complicate things for her political allies, such as fellow D4 candidate Joel Engardio and interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Chiu may have done everyone a favor by kicking Louie off the ballot, since the loose-cannon candidate’s determination to stay in the D4 race will only lead to more embarrassment.

Gil Duran is editorial page editor of The Examiner. @gilduran76