After high-profile dismissals, Breed appoints new SFMTA director

Jeffrey Tumlin will head San Francisco’s transportation agency, Mayor London Breed is set to announce Wednesday.

Breed’s move to bring new leadership to the troubled San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency caps off her year-long effort to reform its workplace culture, stem its operator shortage, and fix its rampant mechanical woes.

Those problems led to Breed asking for the previous SFMTA Director of Transportation, Ed Reiskin, to resign.

Muni’s year of tumult has culminated in this appointment, part of Breed’s bid to reform the agency.

Even before his appointment was announced, rumors of Tumlin’s appointment energized local transit officials, who highly regard his 25 years of transit experience. Most recently he served as principal and director of strategy at a top-tier transportation planning and engineering firm, Nelson\Nygaard consulting Associates, advising cities across the world. He also played a key role introducing data-driven approaches to the Oakland Department of Transportation, and was regarded for streamlining a the bureaucracy’s system that long led to delays.

Tumlin has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from Stanford University and lives with his husband of 25-years in Noe Valley.

“Jeffrey Tumlin is exactly the type of forward thinking, results oriented leader that the SFMTA needs and I am excited to announce his new role as Director of Transportation,” Breed said, in a statement. “I believe Jeffrey is the right person to improve our public transportation, continue making our streets safer, and ensure that our approach is equitable and serves all of our residents across San Francisco.

Tumlin will start his new role in December.

“San Francisco is unlike any place in the world and I’m incredibly excited to help build a transportation system that serves all of our residents,” Tumlin said in a statement. “I’m focused on putting people first and implementing solutions that work best for a diverse and ever-growing world class city.”

Breed outlined a significant need for change in SFMTA in April this year, after a Muni train pulled down overhead wires in a downtown tunnel, crippling Muni service for more than 100,000 riders throughout the day.

But that moment only capped off a litany of issues between 2018 and 2019: The agency’s malfunctioning new train doors had pulled a woman to the tracks and severely injured her, the SFMTA suffered a culture of sexual harassment with a faulty human resources department that did not follow-through on complaintswhich led to the dismissal of myriad top Muni officials and Breed hiring a new human resources expert to clean house at SFMTA.

The agency has also suffered an ongoing operator shortage that led to systemwide delays, which was first revealed in June of 2018. A construction worker was also killed during Twin Peaks tunnel repairs, as the project also led to citywide bus delays.

All of those painful Muni moments were exposed by investigative reporting by the San Francisco Examiner in 2018 and 2019, and were specifically cited by Breed in her April 2019 letter asking for Reiskin’s resignation. Reiskin’s resignation was effective in August.

Regarding Tumlin’s appointment, Breed added, “The SFMTA is an agency that requires a balance between managing an enormous day-to-day operation and developing the vision to help our City continue to grow without increasing gridlock. I know Jeffrey is ready to lead this agency.”

