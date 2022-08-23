Leanna Louie Post

Leanna Louie, a candidate for Board of Supervisors in District 4, is under fire for an antisemitic social media post targeting Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi.

 Screenshot from Instagram

Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for Leanna Louie, she went and made an antisemitic post on Facebook and Instagram.

Louie, who is running against Gordon Mar in the race for District 4 of the Board of Supervisors, was already in hot water over possible voter fraud and residency fraud. Now, she must face the consequences of her ugly, bigoted attack she made against the Mission Local editor and columnist who broke the stories about her legal issues.

