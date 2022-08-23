Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for Leanna Louie, she went and made an antisemitic post on Facebook and Instagram.
Louie, who is running against Gordon Mar in the race for District 4 of the Board of Supervisors, was already in hot water over possible voter fraud and residency fraud. Now, she must face the consequences of her ugly, bigoted attack she made against the Mission Local editor and columnist who broke the stories about her legal issues.
In two social media posts on Tuesday, Louie referred to Joe Eskenazi, a highly respected local reporter who is Jewish, as “EskeNAZI.”
“It was so nice to talk to a reporter who actually had a dialogue with me,” wrote Louie after what she said was an interview at KQED. “Unlike Joe EskeNAZI who called me and talked over me and didn’t even write any of my responses.”
Louie repeated this offensive spelling twice, apparently because she thinks comparing a Jewish person to the Nazis who killed 6 million Jews in the Holocaust is what counts as a funny joke.
Well, here’s a punchline, Ms. Louie: It’s time to end your campaign.
There is no room in San Francisco politics for this kind of toxic and unhinged behavior on the part of someone who is running for public office. Louie’s decision to attack a journalist by turning his last name into an antisemitic taunt is utterly disqualifying. (Louie later edited her missives to remove the antisemitic wordplay, but the Examiner Editorial Board has screenshots of her original posts.)
Louie gained prominence as an enthusiastic supporter of the campaign to recall former District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The successful recall campaign inspired Louie to run for office herself.
But her shocking behavior has made it exceedingly clear that she has no place in San Francisco politics or government. Her disgraceful actions deserve condemnation from every elected official in San Francisco, and the call for her to suspend her campaign should ring unanimous.
In addition to attacking Eskenazi, Louie also attacked two of the sources in his story — Chris Thomas and Ann Ravel — by comparing them to Weather Underground terrorists.
Even before Louie decided to engage in such bigotry and ugliness, her campaign faced serious ethical and legal questions surrounding her candidacy in D4, which includes the Outer Sunset.
“Aspirational District 4 supervisor Leanna Louie finds herself in quite a bind,” wrote Eskenazi last week. “She admits to voting in District 10 while registered in District 4; Department of Elections director John Arntz has referred her to the District Attorney for alleged voter fraud. At the same time, she has been mandated by the City Attorney to meet in person in short order and produce voluminous documents proving her residency in District 4 to stave off accusations of residency fraud.”
Eskenazi’s dogged reporting on the issue clearly irritated Louie. Earlier this month, she took a page out of the Donald Trump playbook by referring to Mission Local as “fake news.” Now, she’s stoking antisemitism in her efforts to deflect from the the ethical and legal troubles surrounding her campaign.
“She’s clearly unhinged, but she’s also using what San Franciscans have uniformly shunned, which is the toxic racist politics that has emanated out of the Trump Administration,” said Supervisor Aaron Peskin. “She thinks that’s the way to get elected, but that’s certainly not the way to get elected in San Francisco. I call upon her to immediately withdraw from the race and I call on the other candidates in the race to denounce her and immediately distance themselves from her.”
"It is unacceptable to politicize and weaponize the terrible history of when Nazis murdered millions of Jewish people and targeted others, including LGBTQ people like me," said Joel Engardio, who is also running against Mar for the D4 seat. "San Francisco politics have become far too divisive and downright toxic. Residents are fed up and deserve better."
Eskenazi, who was named "Journalist of the Year" by the Northern California Society of Professional Journalists in 2019, responded gracefully to Louie’s poisonous antisemitic provocation.
“I am used to stuff like this, ever since grade school when they teach non-Jews what the Holocaust is,” Eskenazi told The Examiner Editorial Board. “I think Ms. Louie owes an apology to Chris Thomas, the famously nonpartisan 36-year election director of Michigan, and Ann Ravel, an Obama appointee to the Federal Election Commission, whom she described as terrorists.”
Louie definitely owes a public apology to everyone involved, but an apology is not enough. Her deranged and shameful antisemitic social media post must also mark the end of her campaign.
Louie did not respond to inquiries by phone, Instagram and her campaign email for comment. This editorial will be updated if she responds.