The City of San Francisco is suing the federal government, demanding that it halt the transfer of patients from Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center and resume payments to the facility, money necessary in order to keep it in operation.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, comes after at least nine patients have died in the transfer process. The lawsuit seeks to remove a September 13 deadline to transfer patients and to extend federal funding to Laguna Honda at least until appeals filed by the City Attorney can be decided.

“Because of Defendants’ arbitrary and capricious conduct, San Francisco now has no choice but to seek declaratory and injunctive relief to stop the harm Defendants have caused to the City and County of San Francisco, Laguna Honda, and its patients,” The City's complaint reads.

The City’s lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of health and Human Services and its Secretary Xavier Becerra, which oversee the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS).

CMS terminated federal funding for the hospital in April after it failed to meet compliance in multiple inspections between October 2021-22. Issues cited included finding illicit drugs on site and improper storage of protective equipment.

As a result of that termination, federal regulators required Laguna Honda to implement a closure plan that involved moving as many of its nearly 700 patients as possible before a September deadline.

At least nine people have died after their relocation since the transfer process started in May, City Attorney David Chiu said during a press briefing on Thursday. Last week, federal regulators announced they would pause the requirement to relocate patients, but it is unclear how long that may last.

“The federal government has put Laguna Honda and our City in an impossible situation,” said Chiu, who is leading one of the lawsuits. “As the final safety net for many of our most vulnerable San Franciscans, Laguna Honda serves too critical a need to be closed due to an arbitrary, bureaucratic decision. The City has been forced into an unworkable closure and transfer plan that has done far more harm than good. Hundreds of patients’ lives are stake.”

Louise Renne, founding partner of Renne Public Law Group and a former San Francisco City Attorney, also filed a class action lawsuit against the state and federal government on behalf of patients and families caught in the middle of the bureaucratic nightmare.

The class action suit alleges that the rushed closure of Laguna Honda violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and due process for patients. The lawsuit is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to continue federal funding at Laguna Honda and stop patient transfers.

“For over 150 years, San Franciscans have relied on Laguna Honda to provide critical care to our most vulnerable,” said Renne. “We simply cannot allow Laguna Honda to close. The actions of CMS and the California Department of Health are illegal, unnecessary, and cruel.”

The class-action lawsuit reads: “Relocation strikes terror in the hearts of the residents and their families as they face the prospect of eviction. Where will they go? Will their new facility be equipped to treat them? Will families be able to continue to visit? As it is, Laguna Honda represents the bulk of the available skilled nursing beds in San Francisco. There are few, if any, other alternatives in the Bay Area or even the State of California. To add to the urgency, most private facilities limit available beds for the poor, preferring a wealthier clientele.”

Nearly 98% of residents at Laguna Honda rely on government-subsidized health care plans. It is the largest and oldest skilled nursing home in the state. It is one of very few facilities remaining that offer services for extremely low income and medically fragile individuals who need care for dementia, physical rehabilitation and therapy, mental illness, substance use disorder, and much more.

Following Laguna Honda's termination from Medicare and Medi-Cal in April, San Francisco Department of Public Health submitted a patient transfers and closure plan that would give the facility 18 months to find alternative care options for residents. San Francisco has a massive deficit in skilled nursing beds, especially those for patients who rely on government health care plans.

Federal regulators rejected that plan and instead gave Laguna Honda until September 13 to move patients out. Federal regulators at CMS did not respond to questions about why that plan was rejected before time of publishing.

Out of the 57 patients who were transferred before federal regulators paused discharges last week, the majority were referred to alternate nursing facilities in San Mateo County. But three individuals were sent to homeless shelters, according to a data dashboard tracking the transfers and discharges.

“We are working hard to address issues that have been raised at Laguna Honda, and that important work will continue,” said Mayor London N. Breed. “But closing this facility and forcing residents and families to go through the trauma of transfers should not be part of that process. This facility provides care and support for some of the most vulnerable people in our City, and that support must continue to keep them healthy and safe.”

In addition to the two lawsuits announced Thursday, San Francisco also recently filed three administrative appeals contesting state and federal regulators' decision to terminate funding for Laguna Honda. But those appeals will not be decided before the closure plan deadline in September, according to the City Attorney's Office.

“If CMS were to terminate funding or require Laguna Honda to complete closure of the facility before the appeals process is complete, Laguna Honda’s due process rights would be violated,” a letter from the City Attorney to CSM on July 15 reads. “At a bare minimum, we ask CMS to continue funding at least through completion of the appeal process.”