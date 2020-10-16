Affordable senior housing project announced in Richmond District

Former funeral home site to become 98 units of housing for low-income, formerly homeless seniors

The former Ashley and McMullen-Wing Sun funeral home will be the site of a new affordable housing project for seniors at 4200 Geary Blvd. in the Richmond District. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

An affordable housing project for low-income and formerly homeless seniors is planned in the Richmond District on the site of a former funeral home, Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer announced Friday.

The project at 4200 Geary Blvd. will be developed by the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation. Twenty-five percent of the units will be set aside for formerly homeless seniors and another 25% for extremely low-income seniors, with the remaining 50% of the units for general population low-income seniors according to TNDC officials.

Due to neighborhood preferences, 40 percent of the units will be available to District 1 residents.

“As you can see, this is currently a funeral home,” Fewer said at a press conference announcing the project Friday. “But it will soon be turned into a beautiful seven-story building with 98 units of affordable senior housing.”

The project will have onsite services and property management on the ground floor as well as an urban agricultural program on the roof, a spacious outdoor courtyard and a nonprofit community-serving commercial space on the ground floor.

Construction is tentatively expected to start in the spring of 2022, with move-in dates in the second quarter of 2024, pending financing.

The passage of Propositions A and E in November 2019 allowed Fewer and community organizers to develop the 4200 Geary Project. Proposition A was a $600 million affordable housing bond with dedicated funding for senior housing and new construction on the Westside. Proposition E was an affordable housing zoning measure authored by Fewer that streamlined 100% Affordable Housing Projects on both public and private lots.

“This is about vision and…initiative around affordable housing,” said Joseph Smooke, a District 1 resident and consultant for the Mission Economic Development Association working to bring affordable housing capacity to the Westside of The City. “It’s not even really just about this development…it’s really about developing affordable housing for the West side. Supervisor Fewer has set up resources to make sure we don’t have a gap in affordable housing development here on the Westside ever again.”

TNDC will be hosting three virtual community meetings by Zoom or phone to gain more input on the project. The first virtual meeting will be held — in English — on Monday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. The second and third will take place Monday Nov. 9 — with Chinese translations services — and Tuesday Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. with Russian translation services. Community members can register for meetings online through the TNDC website or by phone.

TNDC Community Meeting Dates:

English: Monday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m.

Chinese: Monday, November 9th at 6:00 p.m.

Russian: Tuesday, November 10th at 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in attending any of the meetings on Zoom can register here:

https://bit.ly/3nFM8v0

Residents can also email 4200GearyInfo@gmail.com for more information on the project. Those who don’t have access to a computer can call to get call-in information for the meetings at: (415) 937-0701

