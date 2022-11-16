Housing

Propositions D and E would have reformed regulations around building new affordable housing developments such as the Edwin M. Lee Apartments, which opened in May 2021.

 Kevin Hume/ The Examiner

Two local housing measures that both aimed at streamlining housing production in San Francisco have failed to pass.

Proposition D has 49% of voters saying yes, and Prop. E trails behind with 45.9% yes votes. Both require at least 50% affirmative votes to pass.

