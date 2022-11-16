Two local housing measures that both aimed at streamlining housing production in San Francisco have failed to pass.
Proposition D has 49% of voters saying yes, and Prop. E trails behind with 45.9% yes votes. Both require at least 50% affirmative votes to pass.
There are currently 5,800 votes left to count from the Nov. 8 midterm election and 302,256 have been tallied already. The voter turnout is now at 60.75%
Props. D and E were in direct competition with one another. Both aimed at reforming regulations around building new affordable housing in San Francisco, where efforts to build both affordable and market-rate units are often blocked by politicians, neighbors or special interest groups.
Proposition D would have streamlined multifamily housing where all units are affordable for households earning up to 140% of the area median income, and where the average household income is no more than 120% of AMI.
It would also have prioritized housing that provides on-site affordable units as required by city law, as well as multifamily housing or developments where all units are for households that contain at least one school district or City College employee.
Prop. E would have streamlined housing for households with incomes of up to 120% AMI and where the average household income is no more than 80% AMI.
It also would have sped along projects with affordable units equal to 8% of the entire project, as well as those with units for school district or City College employees.
