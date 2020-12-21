Affordable housing project planned for Sunset District families

The Sunset District could get a 100 percent affordable housing project with up to 100 units, many of them targeting families — the first project of its kind in the neighborhood, according to Supervisor Gordon Mar.

The Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation plans to build a low-income housing development at 2550 Irving St. near 26th Avenue, one block from Golden Gate Park.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development has committed $15 million from the 2019 voter-approved affordable housing bond, spokesperson Max Barnes said Monday.

“It’s the first affordable housing project specifically for families,” said Mar, who represents the area. “This is exactly the kind of housing we need in the Sunset, ensuring that low-income families are able to live in our neighborhood.”

The Irving Street project will begin construction in 2023 on what is now the site of the Police Credit Union, and could reach seven stories. The cost has not yet been determined as the project is still in the early development stages.

MOHCD will release funds pending a budget from TNDC, project approval from a city loan committee and final Board of Supervisors approval.

The project promises commercial space, car and bicycle parking, as well as offices on the ground floor. Units will be a mix of studios and up to three bedrooms.

“The creation of more affordable housing across San Francisco is at the center of our COVID-19 recovery strategy and we are thrilled to partner with TNDC to bring much-needed permanently affordable housing to the Sunset,” said MOHCD Director Eric Shaw in a statement. “We continue to expand our pipeline with a focus on equitable investment to meet the housing needs of residents across the City.”

MOHCD announced Friday that it chose the Tenderloin nonprofit housing developer after determining in 2019 that it would seek to acquire sites in Districts 1, 2, 4, 7, and 8 for affordable housing.

Community meetings hosted by TNDC and Mar will begin in January to determine the bedroom mix of units and obtain feedback on the design and affordability.

“TNDC is grateful and humbled to help more families remain housed and thriving by bringing affordable housing to a neighborhood with high-performing public schools and access to resources such as grocery stores and public transit,” said Donald S. Falk, CEO of TNDC. “With our community-centered approach, we look forward to working with the Sunset neighborhood, MOHCD, and a range of partners to continue addressing San Francisco’s housing crisis and preserve the city’s vibrancy.”

Another affordable housing project is underway in the Sunset District specifically for educators at the Francis Scott Key Annex at 1360 43rd Avenue. Construction on more than 100 units of family-sized housing will be completed in 2023.

Mar’s office hopes to make affordable housing projects less of a rarity in the neighborhood by facilitating the creation of a Westside nonprofit housing developer with the help of TNDC and Mission Economic Development Agency.

An initiative called Sunset Forward involving the Planning Department and local organizations is engaging District 4 residents through focus groups and surveys to set priorities for housing, transportation, businesses, and services.

“That’s been one of the challenges of expanding affordable housing on the Westside, the lack of a nonprofit housing organization that’s focused on our neighborhoods,” Mar said. “I’m just really excited about this project and I look forward to support it moving forward with community input.”

