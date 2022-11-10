Abortion protestors at City Hall with the news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Abortion protestors at City Hall following news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Pro-choice victories in red states on Tuesday signaled a strong message on abortion rights. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

California voters cast an historic “yes” vote this week for Proposition 1, which enshrines the right to abortion into the state constitution. But it was pro-choice victories in Republican-led states and jurisdictions beyond the Golden State that signaled an even stronger message on abortion rights after the overturn of Roe vs. Wade. 

“The passage of Prop. 1 with such high approval further cements California’s status as the leading pro-choice state. But I am more surprised about propositions in some of these other states,” said Carole Joffe, author and sociologist of reproductive health and politics at the University of California, San Francisco.

