California voters cast an historic “yes” vote this week for Proposition 1, which enshrines the right to abortion into the state constitution. But it was pro-choice victories in Republican-led states and jurisdictions beyond the Golden State that signaled an even stronger message on abortion rights after the overturn of Roe vs. Wade.
“The passage of Prop. 1 with such high approval further cements California’s status as the leading pro-choice state. But I am more surprised about propositions in some of these other states,” said Carole Joffe, author and sociologist of reproductive health and politics at the University of California, San Francisco.
Abortion access was a leading issue on the ballot Tuesday in multiple states, including California and Vermont, which both passed measures that will amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. In California, Prop. 1 passed overwhelmingly with 65% voting yes and 35% no.
Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections
In fact, abortion was the most important issue for 76% of Democratic voters in this election, according to CNN exit polls, higher than any other issue reported by Republican voters, including crime, guns or inflation. More women than men voted in this election, the polls suggest, and about 53% of women voted Democratic.
UCSF obstetrician-gynecologist Josephine Urbina said she felt a wave of relief on Wednesday morning after seeing election results in California and other states she was watching, such as Vermont, Michigan and Kentucky, all of which had abortion measures on the ballot.
“Abortion is healthcare. As an OB/GYN, it’s an integral part of my practice. So is cervical cancer screening, delivering babies, managing menopause, and doing (gynecology) surgeries like hysterectomies,” said Urbina, who is also a Complex Family Planning specialist. “This is the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare, and abortion is just one piece of that.”
Abortion brought voters to the polling places in swing states and deep red states. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Tudor Dixon with abortion at the center of her platform. The state also passed a measure that overturns a law banning abortion.
Voter registration among women has surged since the U.S. Supreme Court in July overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that previously conferred the right to abortion. In Kansas, for example, more than 70% of new registered voters this summer were women. There in August, voters there struck down a referendum that would have virtually banned abortion.
The Board of Supervisors voted in December 2021 to purchase the former retail building at 822 Geary for $6.3 million, which is now slated to become a crisis stabilization unit
The midterm election in November proved to be similar.
In Pennsylvania, Republican Doug Mastriano lost the governor’s seat to Democrat Josh Shapiro, who similarly vowed to protect abortion. Same in Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers won over Republican Tim Michels, who supports criminalizing abortion.
In Kentucky, where an abortion ban went into immediate effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, voters this week rejected a ballot measure preventing the right to an abortion in the state constitution.
“They said people wouldn’t care about abortion in the election. But you can’t get a state redder than Kentucky, and they passed it,” said Joffe.
Nearly 61% of Americans support the right to an abortion, according to a 2022 study by Pew Research.
But the recent wins haven't completely stamped out fears over a national abortion ban, like a proposal put forward by Republican Senator Lindsay Graham in September.
San Francisco was previously slated to receive $47.3 million through the latest state funding round
“I’m relieved that access to abortion was enshrined in a few states' constitutions, however, I’m still pretty skeptical. The anti-choice movement has said time and time again that they will stop at nothing until abortion is outlawed in all 50 states. That is their goal,” said Urbina.
“I can’t emphasize enough how much abortion is a part of healthcare; this is evidence-based medicine we’re talking about here. Every OB/GYN should be able to competently empty a uterus, it’s a part of training to become board certified,” Urbina added.”With the passage of abortion bans, there are OB/GYN residents who are in restrictive states who aren’t getting the training they need.”
Already there have been reports of pharmacists not providing necessary medications for miscarriage management, which can lead to serious medical conditions like sepsis. Without access to safe abortions, risks of pregnancy deaths increase.
One recent study projected that if abortion was banned throughout the U.S., overall maternal deaths would increase by 24%. For Black women, who face even higher disparities and challenges with accessing birthing resources, the number could increase by nearly 39%.
The largest skilled nursing facility in the country will remain open at least until late next year, according to officials
Joffe echoed some of those fears about a national ban on abortion taking effect despite popular opinion across the country being largely in support of it.
“I am concerned,” she said. “If two years from now there is a Republican president and the Republicans still control the House and Senate, and they get rid of the filibuster, then it’s a real possibility and it’s very worrisome.”
Still, it would require significant changes in Congress for a national abortion ban to pass. A Democratic president like Biden would veto any type of national ban.
But there could be a chance under some circumstances.
Luke Boso, associate professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law, said at least three factors would have to be in place: A Republican is in the oval office, the GOP controls other branches of government, and the filibuster gets removed.
But, he added, “I’m not as concerned in the short term (about a national abortion ban) because Biden is a stop gap. We wouldn’t look at anything until after 2024,” said Boso.
It’s unclear how an abortion ban would legally function in California where abortion is now explicitly protected in the constitution. But a ban in every state will certainly have an impact, as individual state abortion restrictions already have, practitioners say.
1 of 39
Election 2022
Willie Brown at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, Willie Brown, his daughter Sydney Brown, and SFPD PIO Officer Kathryn Winters at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: Supervisor Myrna Melgar, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, and Ike Kwon, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Government Affairs at the California Academy of Sciences at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Murrell Green, City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, speaking at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
A roast pig at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, left-right: Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, Murrell Green, City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Politicians were out in force in The City on Tuesday
1 of 39
Election 2022
Willie Brown at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Left-right: Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman at Willie Brown's Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Willie Brown and his daughter, Sydney Brown, at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and Supervisor Myrna Melgar at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
California State Assembly Member Phil Ting at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin (right) owner of John’s Grill and his son John Konstin Jr. at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Left-right: District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, Willie Brown, his daughter Sydney Brown, and SFPD PIO Officer Kathryn Winters at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Left-right: Supervisor Myrna Melgar, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, and Ike Kwon, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Government Affairs at the California Academy of Sciences at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
California State Senator Scott Wiener at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Breed appointees victorious
Mayor London Breed speaking at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Breed appointees victorious
Murrell Green, City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, speaking at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Breed appointees victorious
A roast pig at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, left-right: Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, Murrell Green, City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
“It’s a ripple effect. We are seeing out-of-state patients come for their procedures here in the Bay area,” said Urbina. “Our wait times for S.F. residents can be longer, and those who are waitlisted sometimes are past the gestational age limit when they finally arrive to their appointment.”
With recent election results top of mind, Boso said some Republicans may rethink their strategy around abortion.
“Yesterday’s vote sends a clearer message about where Americans are on with this issue and it may give some Republicans pause,” he said.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.