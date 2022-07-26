A nurse in a remote location touches a wand to an ailing patient’s body, and artificial intelligence begins scanning the body and planning the patient’s treatment.
Of all the futuristic innovation emerging from Silicon Valley, this scenario from med tech startup Exo might sound like the most pie-in-the-sky technology.
“This is not pie-in-the-sky technology,” Sandeep Akkaraju, CEO at Exo, says. “In the next year we anticipate seeing some of this technology being out in people’s hands.”
Here’s how it will work, the company says:
Exo’s small wand – a high-tech stick with a ball on the end – hooks up to a smartphone with a cable to create a powerful handheld medical imager that will take ultrasound images, Akkaraju says. Then AI programs analyze the images to determine what’s wrong, build a workflow for the patient’s care, and make treatment recommendations.
Ultrasound machines usually cost from $25,000-$75,000, are found only in big medical facilities, and require extensive training. “About 75% of the world has lacked any access to any medical imaging,” Akkaraju says. Not all of those are in far-flung nations. “People have to drive a few hundred miles to a major hospital in order to get imaged in parts of West Virginia,” he says.
Exo says its device will cost as much as a decent laptop and be so easy to use that doctors and nurses untrained in ultrasound will be able to use it anywhere. “It will provide the ability to get a window into the body on demand,” Akkaraju says.
Exo is not the only company working to bring ultrasound imaging anywhere in the world via smartphones and connected devices. Butterfly Network, a public company of more than 400 people based in Connecticut, makes competing hardware.
AI gives Exo new capabilities in key ways, Akkaraju says. First, the AI will make it easier to take images, analyzing in real time what it is seeing so a doctor or nurse untrained in ultrasound imaging doesn’t have to perfectly aim the camera. The AI knows how to scan the body, and evaluate where problems are in real time. Later, the AI will be able to provide clinical guidance and suggest treatment for the patient.
The AI piece is being added Tuesday as Exo, a 180-person company with offices in Redwood City, acquires Medo, a Canadian AI startup of 20 people. Medo’s ultrasound AI tech coupled with Exo’s wand technology will lower the expertise required to diagnose common and critical conditions, the companies say.
At this point you might want to know if an expert, like a big-name Stanford doctor, believes in all of this. The answer is yes.
Dr. Richard Popp taught medicine at Stanford from 1971-2005, and remains a professor emeritus. His research on ultrasound has appeared in more than 300 scientific publications. He has served as president of the American College of Cardiology. Now he is the chair of a medical advisory board for Exo.
“Exo is executing on its mission to capture high-quality imaging at the point of care,” Popp says, praising the startup’s “powerful medical imaging ecosystem.” The AI piece supercharges the operation, Popp says. The company's new “artificial intelligence technology can help even the non-expert use ultrasound appropriately and easily.”
Exo has raised a little more than $320 million from investors including Blackrock Innovation Capital Group, TDK Ventures and Intel Capital. The company has planned a trial with Henry Ford Health, a Michigan healthcare company with 6,000 doctors.
“We believe this is going to really change healthcare in a significant manner,” says Akkaraju. “This is something that is going to be in the pockets of caregivers everywhere.”